Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.01.2021, 18:21 | 33 | 0 |
Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Transaction in Own Shares
26 January 2021
Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 8 January 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Draper Esprit VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
|135,855
|46.00p
|0.12%
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0