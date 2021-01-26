 

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Transaction in Own Shares
26 January 2021

Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 8 January 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

  No.
purchased 		Price paid
per share 		% of class
in issue
Ordinary shares of 5p each 135,855 46.00p 0.12%



