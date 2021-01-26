 

Data Genomix Secures Patent to Elevate Data-Driven Targeted Advertising

CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Genomix LLC, a data-driven digital marketing and social media advertising technology provider, announced today that it has secured a patent to facilitate highly targeted advertising to identified audience members across social media channels.  Data Genomix is an operating company wholly owned by Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA). 

“Receiving this patent showcases Data Genomix as an industry leader in digital marketing,” said Jeremiah Guappone, General Manager of Data Genomix. “The real-world applications of our targeting technology will help improve the performance of consumer brands, political campaigns, and any organization that would benefit from world-class digital advertising.”

This newly patented system employs sophisticated social advertising technology, algorithmic matching, and data-driven technology to ensure that advertisers communicate with the exact audiences they are targeting. Unlike generic audience-targeting options, such as age group or geographic area, the Data Genomix method homes in on specific demographics and targeting options, like political affiliation, years of professional experience in a particular field, and other vectors. This hyper-targeting minimizes the amount of money and time wasted on advertisements focused on the wrong audience groups.

Going beyond generic targeting, the firm’s hyper-targeted approach arms advertisers with sophisticated data sets to achieve advertising goals. The reception of this patent showcases Data Genomix as a continued leader in the data-driven marketing space, arming organizations with the most sophisticated tools available to target individuals— whether their goal is purchasing a product, securing a vote, getting a recommendation, or hiring the best people. Social media channels that can be targeted include Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, Google, and LinkedIn.


Data Genomix will be putting this technology to work for the newest company in the Crawford United portfolio, The Friendly Patch Company LLC.  Friendly Patch will focus on the growing health and wellness market by providing transdermal patch solutions. An easy-to-use and safe alternative to oral supplements, Friendly Patch will offer convenient peel-and-stick skin patches, for purposes including sleep aid, energy enhancement, hangover relief, and other targeted formulations. 

