 

FIS Sees Robust Processing Volumes on Real-Time Lending Platform for Latest Round of PPP Loans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 18:46  |  30   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it is seeing robust processing volumes on its Real-Time Lending (RTL) platform in the newest round of funding under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Through the first two weeks of the program, FIS has successfully processed nearly $8 billion of PPP loan applications for more than 63,000 U.S. merchants and small businesses.

The newest round of subsidized PPP small business funding is enabled under the additional $284 billion in funding approved in December as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. FIS was one of the largest processors of PPP loans in 2020, helping more than 225,000 merchants apply for funds to help SMBs keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.

FIS is providing a convenient self-service portal to streamline the process for merchants and businesses to apply for needed funds through the new round of the PPP program. Through integration with participating bank lenders, the FIS portal automatically pre-fills merchant data, creating a quicker application process and seamless experience.

Applicants can track the status of their loan application and apply for forgiveness through the same online portal—providing visibility throughout the loan-to-forgiveness process. FIS said that about 80 percent of the loan applications it has processed in this new round of PPP funding have been submitted through its self-service portal by small businesses.

“Having assisted thousands of our customers through the impact of the pandemic over the past year, we understand the challenges many merchants and small businesses are facing in navigating the complexity of the PPP lending process,” said Rob Lee, head of Global Core Banking and Channels, FIS. “We are excited to see how our technology and tools can help our customers quickly access the capital they need to survive and thrive.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FIS Sees Robust Processing Volumes on Real-Time Lending Platform for Latest Round of PPP Loans Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it is seeing robust processing volumes on its Real-Time Lending (RTL) platform in the newest round of funding under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
FIS to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 9, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.20
17
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.