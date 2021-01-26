 

Austin FC and Q2 Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Partnership – Q2 Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 18:46  |  52   |   |   

Austin FC, the 27th club in Major League Soccer (MLS), announced yesterday it has entered into a landmark, multiyear stadium naming rights partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), an Austin-based leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, for their state-of-the-art, $260 million stadium. Austin FC and Q2 hosted a media event at the new Q2 Stadium yesterday to introduce the partnership. Executives from both organizations answered questions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005930/en/

Austin FC’s 20,500+ seat stadium, now known as “Q2 Stadium,” will become one of 20 soccer-specific stadia featured within MLS in 2021. Q2 Stadium will be included in a group of eight (8) soccer-specific stadia that have (or will soon have) opened since 2017. Q2 Stadium remains on schedule to be completed in Spring 2021 and will welcome athletes, artists and audiences from around the globe soon after.

DOWNLOAD: Q2 STADIUM ASSETS – COURTESY AUSTIN FC

READ: Q2 STADIUM INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL FEATURES

“Establishing a long-term stadium naming rights partnership with an Austin-based company that is committed to using this platform to give back to the community was the Club’s top priority,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “Q2 Stadium holds the distinction of being the first and only major league venue in Austin, and Austin FC is exceptionally proud to begin our MLS journey with Q2 as our partner and Q2 Stadium as our home.”

“Q2 is an Austin-born company with a mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2 President and CEO. “Our partnership with Austin FC shows we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission in our own community. As one of Austin’s fastest growing companies and a regular on the best places to work list, our partnership reinforces to our employees and top talent that Q2 is committed to everything that makes Austin special – culture, community and now, world-class professional sports sure to bring a diverse, global audience to our community.”

Seite 1 von 5
Q2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Austin FC and Q2 Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Partnership – Q2 Stadium Austin FC, the 27th club in Major League Soccer (MLS), announced yesterday it has entered into a landmark, multiyear stadium naming rights partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), an Austin-based leading provider of digital transformation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results