Austin FC and Q2 Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Partnership – Q2 Stadium

Austin FC, the 27 th club in Major League Soccer (MLS), announced yesterday it has entered into a landmark, multiyear stadium naming rights partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), an Austin-based leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, for their state-of-the-art, $260 million stadium. Austin FC and Q2 hosted a media event at the new Q2 Stadium yesterday to introduce the partnership. Executives from both organizations answered questions.

Austin FC’s 20,500+ seat stadium, now known as “Q2 Stadium,” will become one of 20 soccer-specific stadia featured within MLS in 2021. Q2 Stadium will be included in a group of eight (8) soccer-specific stadia that have (or will soon have) opened since 2017. Q2 Stadium remains on schedule to be completed in Spring 2021 and will welcome athletes, artists and audiences from around the globe soon after.

“Establishing a long-term stadium naming rights partnership with an Austin-based company that is committed to using this platform to give back to the community was the Club’s top priority,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “Q2 Stadium holds the distinction of being the first and only major league venue in Austin, and Austin FC is exceptionally proud to begin our MLS journey with Q2 as our partner and Q2 Stadium as our home.”

“Q2 is an Austin-born company with a mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2 President and CEO. “Our partnership with Austin FC shows we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission in our own community. As one of Austin’s fastest growing companies and a regular on the best places to work list, our partnership reinforces to our employees and top talent that Q2 is committed to everything that makes Austin special – culture, community and now, world-class professional sports sure to bring a diverse, global audience to our community.”