 

Albioma Albioma enters the geothermal energy business with the acquisition of the 13 MW Gümüşköy power plant in Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 19:00  |  50   |   |   

Press Release

Paris La Défense, 26 January 2021

Albioma enters the geothermal energy business with the acquisition of the 13 MW Gümüşköy power plant in Turkey

Albioma has completed the acquisition of a majority stake (75%) in the geothermal energy producer Gümüşköy (in the Izmir region); the remaining 25% has been acquired by Egesim, an industrial services provider well regarded within the industry in Turkey.

This is the Group's first geothermal power plant.

The acquisition gives Albioma a bridgehead in a new business characterised by significant technical added value, offering a strong fit with the Group's well-established biomass and solar energy businesses. This investment diversifies the Group's production mix and is fully consistent with the strategic approach announced by Albioma, which aims to increase the proportion of renewable energy in its mix to between 95% and 100% by 2030.

Geothermal power plants extract heat from below the earth's surface and convert it to electricity. This locally-produced, economically competitive energy source is available on a 24/7 basis. Like biomass, geothermal energy production is controllable, which enhances the dependability of electrical networks and facilitates the development of other, intermittent energy sources such as solar power.

The Gümüşköy power plant in Turkey

With an installed capacity approaching more than 1,600 MW, Turkey ranks fourth in the world for installed geothermal capacity, with considerable potential for future development.

Commissioned in 2013 with a gross capacity of 13 MW, the Gümüşköy power plant uses heat from four production shafts to generate electricity under the terms of an operating licence valid until 2040 (with scope to extend for an additional 10-year period).

The plant currently exports up to 45 GWh of renewable electricity to the grid annually, with a dollarised feed-in tariff of approximately USD 105/MWh, valid until 2023. Working with the existing personnel retained by Albioma, improvement works will be carried out at the facility, to increase output.

Frédéric Moyne, Albioma's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explains: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the Gümüşköy power plant, giving the Group an opportunity to develop a new, highly industrial business in geothermal energy. This initial project in partnership with a recognised local player gives us an opportunity to rapidly develop our expertise in this business while keeping capital investment to a reasonable level. We will be able to capitalise on this know-how in the coming years. Today's announcement highlights Albioma's dynamic growth and considerable expertise in the area of renewable energy projects. I would like to thank the Group's development teams, which demonstrated remarkable commitment in finalising this deal despite the challenging circumstances associated with the global health emergency. ”

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2020 financial year, on 4 March 2021 (before trading).

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France. 		Investor
 Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
 Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment B, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

 

Attachment


Albioma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albioma Albioma enters the geothermal energy business with the acquisition of the 13 MW Gümüşköy power plant in Turkey Press Release Paris La Défense, 26 January 2021 Albioma enters the geothermal energy business with the acquisition of the 13 MW Gümüşköy power plant in Turkey Albioma has completed the acquisition of a majority stake (75%) in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Albioma: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2020
29.12.20
Albioma: Albioma commissions Vale do Paraná Albioma, the Group's fourth all-bagasse power plant in Brazil