Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of LOTTO24 AG significantly above prior year according to preliminary calculations (Hamburg, 26. January 2021) According to preliminary calculations, LOTTO24 AG ( lotto24.de , tipp24.com ), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed and other lotteries, has significantly exceeded the prior-year adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020. Supported, among other things, by the first-time full-year inclusion of the Tipp24 business and the good jackpot development of the German lottery 'LOTTO 6aus49' in the fourth quarter of 2020, continued high marketing investments additionally led to higher than expected growth in billings and revenue.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results LOTTO24 AG: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of LOTTO24 AG significantly above prior year according to preliminary calculations 26-Jan-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thus, according to preliminary calculations, billings and revenue (including intercompany effects) in fiscal 2020 increased by 78 percent to EUR 651.8 million (2019: EUR 366,5 million) and by 100 percent to EUR 88.1 million (2019: EUR 44.1 million), respectively. Both figures were thus higher than the latest guidance of EUR 610 million to EUR 630 million for billings and around EUR 80 million for revenue (including intercompany effects). It should be noted here that the Tipp24 results were not included in the prior-year figures until the ZEAL business model change on 15 October 2019.

With marketing costs increased by EUR 16,9 million (preliminary) to EUR 29,5 million in order to take advantage of the good market and jackpot environment (2019: EUR 12.6 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 9,7 million was significantly above the break-even point and the prior-year figure of EUR 6.6 million according to preliminary calculations.

The Annual Report as of 31 December 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 on the Company's website (available at lotto24-ag.de, there under Investor Relations/Publications).

Contact:

Lotto24 AG

Vanina Hoffmann

Manager Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501

E-mail: ir@lotto24.de

Internet: lotto24-ag.de

lotto24.de

26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: LOTTO24 AG Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 E-mail: ir@lotto24.de Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de ISIN: DE000LTT2470 WKN: LTT247 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1163491

End of Announcement DGAP News Service