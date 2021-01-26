 

DGAP-Adhoc LOTTO24 AG: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of LOTTO24 AG significantly above prior year according to preliminary calculations

26-Jan-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Hamburg, 26. January 2021) According to preliminary calculations, LOTTO24 AG (lotto24.de, tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed and other lotteries, has significantly exceeded the prior-year adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020. Supported, among other things, by the first-time full-year inclusion of the Tipp24 business and the good jackpot development of the German lottery 'LOTTO 6aus49' in the fourth quarter of 2020, continued high marketing investments additionally led to higher than expected growth in billings and revenue.

Thus, according to preliminary calculations, billings and revenue (including intercompany effects) in fiscal 2020 increased by 78 percent to EUR 651.8 million (2019: EUR 366,5 million) and by 100 percent to EUR 88.1 million (2019: EUR 44.1 million), respectively. Both figures were thus higher than the latest guidance of EUR 610 million to EUR 630 million for billings and around EUR 80 million for revenue (including intercompany effects). It should be noted here that the Tipp24 results were not included in the prior-year figures until the ZEAL business model change on 15 October 2019.

With marketing costs increased by EUR 16,9 million (preliminary) to EUR 29,5 million in order to take advantage of the good market and jackpot environment (2019: EUR 12.6 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 9,7 million was significantly above the break-even point and the prior-year figure of EUR 6.6 million according to preliminary calculations.

The Annual Report as of 31 December 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 on the Company's website (available at lotto24-ag.de, there under Investor Relations/Publications).

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: lotto24-ag.de
lotto24.de

Language: English
LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT2470
WKN: LTT247
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
