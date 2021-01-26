DGAP-Adhoc ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations
Due to the full consolidation of LOTTO24 and the positive jackpot development, billings in fiscal year 2020 increased by 40 percent (preliminary) to EUR 652.8 million (2019: EUR 466,7 Mio.), thus exceeding the latest guidance of EUR 610 million to EUR 630 million. The comparability of the prior-year figures is affected by the discontinuation of the secondary lottery business due to the business model change in October 2019 and the only partial consolidation of the LOTTO24 billings (14 May to 31 December 2019).
Although revenue fell by 23 percent (preliminary) year-on-year to EUR 86.9 million (2019: EUR 113.5 million), largely due to the expected revenue dis-synergies in connection with the business model change, it was also above the guidance of between EUR 80 million and EUR 83 million. As with billings, the 2019 revenue still included the secondary lottery business but not the online lottery brokerage business of LOTTO24 up to 14 May 2019 and is therefore also only comparable to a limited extent.
