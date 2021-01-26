DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations



26-Jan-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations



(Hamburg, 26. January 2021) According to preliminary calculations, ZEAL Network SE (lotto24.de, tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed and other lotteries, has exceeded in particular the guidance for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020, which was most recently increased in October 2020. Supported, among other things, by the good jackpot development of the German lottery 'LOTTO 6aus49' in the fourth quarter of 2020, continued high marketing investments led to higher than expected growth in billings and revenue. In addition, consistent cost management supported the improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Due to the full consolidation of LOTTO24 and the positive jackpot development, billings in fiscal year 2020 increased by 40 percent (preliminary) to EUR 652.8 million (2019: EUR 466,7 Mio.), thus exceeding the latest guidance of EUR 610 million to EUR 630 million. The comparability of the prior-year figures is affected by the discontinuation of the secondary lottery business due to the business model change in October 2019 and the only partial consolidation of the LOTTO24 billings (14 May to 31 December 2019).

Although revenue fell by 23 percent (preliminary) year-on-year to EUR 86.9 million (2019: EUR 113.5 million), largely due to the expected revenue dis-synergies in connection with the business model change, it was also above the guidance of between EUR 80 million and EUR 83 million. As with billings, the 2019 revenue still included the secondary lottery business but not the online lottery brokerage business of LOTTO24 up to 14 May 2019 and is therefore also only comparable to a limited extent.