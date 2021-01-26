 

FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

Fourth Quarter Conference call details:

Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt210218.html

Conference call replay available through May 18, 2021:

1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10151855

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151855/e189d188d5 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Thursday, February 18.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

