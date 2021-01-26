Nickel 28 Extends Investor Outreach in Europe by Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest organized exchange-trading markets in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. “This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Nickel 28 by European investors” stated Anthony Milewski, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. Through the Frankfurt listing major European financial hubs such as Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco, and others will be easily reached.

Conic Metals Corp., soon to be renamed Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“ Nickel 28 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: NKL ), is pleased to announce that in its continued efforts to reach out to European based investors it has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol 3JC. The Company will maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and, in addition, Nickel 28’s TSX-V announcements will be disseminated to the European investor community through the FSE.

About Conic / Nickel 28:

Conic Metals Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Conic with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Conic manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

