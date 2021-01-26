DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast elumeo SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2020 significantly above expectations 26-Jan-2021 / 19:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2020 significantly above expectations

Berlin, 26 January 2021

Based on preliminary figures, elumeo SE managed to further improve its key performance indicators in financial year 2020 and exceed its previous expectations. The leading European company for the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry significantly increased its revenue, gross profit and earnings. Compared to financial year 2019, sales increased by 9% from EUR 39 million to EUR 42 million. At the same time, the gross profit margin improved from 48.2% to 52.6%. This result, together with the cost-cutting programme completed in 2020, enabled elumeo to generate a clearly positive segment EBITDA of EUR 0.9 million, thus returning to profitability a year earlier than expected. The previous forecast was for revenue growth in the lower single-digit percentage range and an increase in the gross profit margin in the low double-digit percentage range (excluding the closed site in Rome). For segment EBITDA, a result between a negative six-digit amount and break-even was expected.

About the company:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates a home shopping television station in Germany as well as web shops in Germany, Italy, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium.



