DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Siemens Healthineers AG: Q1 results significantly better than market expectations; Outlook for FY2021 raised 26-Jan-2021 / 19:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on our broad portfolio and strong global presence we were able to meet pandemic-related demands. At the same time, our assumption for a further normalization of demand for standard procedures to pre-pandemic levels has been re-affirmed. The combination of these two factors was the basis for a very strong performance in Q1 FY2021.

- Revenue: €3,868 m (PY: €3,587 m), comparable growth +13.3% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €738 m (PY: €487 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 19.1% (PY: 13.6%)

- Adjusted basic earnings per share: €0.49 (PY: €0.36)

Imaging

With a very strong start into the fiscal year, the Imaging segment benefitted from growth in all business lines. In particular the business line Computed Tomography posted clear double-digit growth y-o-y, with products for pandemic-related demands contributing significantly.

- Revenue: €2,319 m (PY: €2,221 m), comparable growth +9.3% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €542 m (PY: €387 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 23.4% (PY: 17.4%)

Diagnostics

The Diagnostics segment saw a significant contribution from pandemic-related products, in particular the rapid antigen test of our point of care business generated €130 million of revenues. The core business saw a return to growth.

- Revenue: €1,183 m (PY: €1,013 m), comparable growth +23.5% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €137 m (PY: €32 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 11.6% (PY: 3.1%)

Advanced Therapies

The segment Advanced Therapies saw a return to good revenue growth.

- Revenue: €412 m (PY: €404 m), comparable growth +6.3% y-o-y