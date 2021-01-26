 

DGAP-Adhoc Siemens Healthineers AG: Q1 results significantly better than market expectations; Outlook for FY2021 raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 19:47  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Siemens Healthineers AG: Q1 results significantly better than market expectations; Outlook for FY2021 raised

26-Jan-2021 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Q1 results significantly better than market expectations; Outlook for FY2021 raised

Based on our broad portfolio and strong global presence we were able to meet pandemic-related demands. At the same time, our assumption for a further normalization of demand for standard procedures to pre-pandemic levels has been re-affirmed. The combination of these two factors was the basis for a very strong performance in Q1 FY2021.

- Revenue: €3,868 m (PY: €3,587 m), comparable growth +13.3% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €738 m (PY: €487 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 19.1% (PY: 13.6%)

- Adjusted basic earnings per share: €0.49 (PY: €0.36)

Imaging

With a very strong start into the fiscal year, the Imaging segment benefitted from growth in all business lines. In particular the business line Computed Tomography posted clear double-digit growth y-o-y, with products for pandemic-related demands contributing significantly.

- Revenue: €2,319 m (PY: €2,221 m), comparable growth +9.3% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €542 m (PY: €387 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 23.4% (PY: 17.4%)

Diagnostics

The Diagnostics segment saw a significant contribution from pandemic-related products, in particular the rapid antigen test of our point of care business generated €130 million of revenues. The core business saw a return to growth.

- Revenue: €1,183 m (PY: €1,013 m), comparable growth +23.5% y-o-y

- Adjusted EBIT: €137 m (PY: €32 m)

- Adjusted EBIT margin: 11.6% (PY: 3.1%)

Advanced Therapies

The segment Advanced Therapies saw a return to good revenue growth.

- Revenue: €412 m (PY: €404 m), comparable growth +6.3% y-o-y

Disclaimer

