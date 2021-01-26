 

Jamf Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 20:00  |  42   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, has named Jamf a leader in its inaugural “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment.”

The vendor assessment report states, “The Adoption of Mac usage in the enterprise (1,000+ employees) is growing by many measures. In the United States, average penetration of macOS devices is around 23%, compared with 17% in 2019.” The report continues, “Macs, of course, are not the entire story around Apple devices in the enterprise. According to IDC's 2020 enterprise survey, iPhones account for 49% of the smartphone installed base among U.S. enterprises, and iPads make up the majority of tablets used in business. The proliferation of Apple devices — macOS devices, as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV — in business is causing many organizations to rethink their approach to overall endpoint provisioning, management, and security.”

Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform is the only solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, including device deployment, management and security, while optimizing the legendary Apple user experience and eliminating the need for IT personnel to touch the device. According to the report, Jamf’s leadership ranking was attributed to the following strengths:

  • The company's singular focus on Apple and thus its ability to consistently provide same-day compatibility and feature support for all new operating systems, including macOS, iOS, iPad OS, tvOS and watchOS.
  • A strong ecosystem of integrations with industry-specific solutions and Jamf offerings that create unique workflows for iPads and iPhones within industries like healthcare, retail, transportation and education.
  • The company’s strength in Mac management features, coupled with Mac-specific identity and security products.

“Since 2002, Jamf has been exclusively focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple, and today, the demand for Apple has never been stronger. We believe that end users deserve to use technology they want at work, and therefore, security and IT teams need a technology partner that focuses on the unique needs of this ecosystem,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We are excited to be named a leader in IDC’s Apple Enterprise Management report, and more importantly, are honored to help our more than 47,000 customers succeed with Apple every day.”

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment can be downloaded here.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem
media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com


Jamf Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jamf Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, has named Jamf a leader in its inaugural “Worldwide Unified …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Jamf Ends 2020 Powering More Than 20 Million Enterprise Apple Devices

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
1
Jamf - Mobile Device Management für Apple