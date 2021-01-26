The vendor assessment report states, “The Adoption of Mac usage in the enterprise (1,000+ employees) is growing by many measures. In the United States, average penetration of macOS devices is around 23%, compared with 17% in 2019.” The report continues, “Macs, of course, are not the entire story around Apple devices in the enterprise. According to IDC's 2020 enterprise survey, iPhones account for 49% of the smartphone installed base among U.S. enterprises, and iPads make up the majority of tablets used in business. The proliferation of Apple devices — macOS devices, as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV — in business is causing many organizations to rethink their approach to overall endpoint provisioning, management, and security.”

Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform is the only solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, including device deployment, management and security, while optimizing the legendary Apple user experience and eliminating the need for IT personnel to touch the device. According to the report, Jamf’s leadership ranking was attributed to the following strengths:

The company's singular focus on Apple and thus its ability to consistently provide same-day compatibility and feature support for all new operating systems, including macOS, iOS, iPad OS, tvOS and watchOS.

A strong ecosystem of integrations with industry-specific solutions and Jamf offerings that create unique workflows for iPads and iPhones within industries like healthcare, retail, transportation and education.

The company’s strength in Mac management features, coupled with Mac-specific identity and security products.



“Since 2002, Jamf has been exclusively focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple, and today, the demand for Apple has never been stronger. We believe that end users deserve to use technology they want at work, and therefore, security and IT teams need a technology partner that focuses on the unique needs of this ecosystem,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We are excited to be named a leader in IDC’s Apple Enterprise Management report, and more importantly, are honored to help our more than 47,000 customers succeed with Apple every day.”

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

