Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Feb. 5, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

