 

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 20:45  |  37   |   |   

Westport, CT, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “VOSOU” on January 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “VOSO” and “VOSOW,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on media companies, within the Digital Marketing, Digital Platforms, Subscription, and Ad Tech sectors. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey D. Warshaw and Chief Financial Officer Michael O. Driscoll. BTIG, LLC and Moelis & Company LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering. 

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $230,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of January 26, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BTIG, LLC, at 65 E. 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com or by telephone at (212) 593-7555.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on January 21, 2021.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
                                                    
Contact

Jeffrey D. Warshaw
Chief Executive Officer
jeff@virtuosoacquisition.com
203 571-6161




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering Westport, CT, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 