The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond

26-Jan-2021 / 21:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 26 January 2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has resolved to issue a convertible bond with subscription rights for shareholders. Commitments by major investors amounting to EUR 5,000,000 are already available to the company, and the total volume amounts to up to EUR 12,000,000. Existing shareholders have submitted declarations stating that they do not wish to exercise subscription rights, so that the subscription offer still relates to a volume of EUR 4,529,000 and will be carried out without a prospectus with a basic information sheet. The annual interest rate is 6 percent. The convertible bond will have a term of three years. The conversion price is EUR 3.20 per share. The company will publish a basic information sheet ("BIS") for the convertible bond issue on the company's homepage at https://www.thegroundsag.com/. The subscription period scope is expected to run from 1 February 2021 to 15 February 2021. It is expected that the subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on 29 January 2021.
The company intends to use the net issue proceeds from the issue of the convertible bond mainly to finance the acquisition of new real estate properties in Germany and for general corporate purposes.
Important note
This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States.
Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

                                               End of the ad hoc announcement
 

26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5
WKN: A2GSVV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163508

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1163508  26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

