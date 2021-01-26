 

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Virtual Financial Education Presentations in Partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the needs of professional athletes and entertainers, is announcing that they are returning as the exclusive financial education partner of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is the yearly post-season college football all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft prospects of players who have completed their college eligibility. This year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the very few organized events for these elite college athletes to showcase their talents to the NFL Scouting Teams.

“We are delighted to support the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl for the seventh year in a row as the exclusive financial partner. While we had to pivot this year to participate virtually, the intent and impact remains tremendously important,” said Sandra L. Richards, head of Morgan Stanley's GSE group. “This allows us the opportunity to help the players and their families prepare for the unique financial situations that can come along with a professional sports career."

GSE’s sponsorship of the 2021 Senior Bowl demonstrates Morgan Stanley’s continued commitment to providing financial education to student-athletes. This year, GSE will virtually deliver three financial education sessions. Two of the sessions will be dedicated for the players only, featuring an interactive panel discussion with GSE Directors followed by a 25-30 minute “Real Talk” segment with NFL Player Brandon Copeland, who played in the most recent season with the New England Patriots and is a Professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. GSE will host the third financial education session specifically for the parents and family members of the players.

The financial education presentations emphasize the importance of creating a financial game plan for the players and guidance on how best to manage their finances on the next stage of their athletic career.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl roster represents the best of the best from around college football and it is very important to us that our players benefit from among the best financial literacy programs. Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment provides great value to our players as they take the next step to the NFL. Our game positions the players to improve their draft stock and Morgan Stanley GSE helps prepare them for life after football,” said Jim Nagy, Executive Director for the Senior Bowl.

Disclaimer

