Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces James Loeblein as Corporate Vice President of Customer Affairs

“Jim has extensive naval experience and a strong background in defense policy development and Navy staff operations and strategy,” Waldman said. “I have full confidence in his abilities, and I look forward to working together to position HII and our customers for continued future success.”

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that James “Jim” Loeblein has been named corporate vice president of customer affairs. Loeblein will relieve Dan Holloway upon his retirement later in 2021 and be responsible for outreach to executive branch principals and the fleet for the Ingalls portfolio. He will be located in HII’s Washington, D.C., office and will report to Mitch Waldman, HII’s executive vice president, government and customer relations.

Loeblein comes to HII from Raytheon Technologies, where he was vice president of naval requirements and capabilities at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Previously, he served as the Department of the Navy’s chief of legislative affairs providing oversight, direction and execution of all congressional legislative functions and strategy for the secretary of the Navy and the chief of naval operations. In 2019, he retired after 34 years of service as a rear admiral. During his career, Loeblein served as a surface warfare officer where he commanded USS Thach (FFG 43), Destroyer Squadron 9, and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group 1.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/loeblein-jim.

Loeblein holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

