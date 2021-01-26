 

Andrew Limbek Joins Psychemedics Corporation as Vice President, Controller

ACTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) announced that Andrew Limbek has joined the Company as Vice President, Controller.

In this important role, Andrew will be responsible for directing and managing all of the Company’s financial activities including external reporting and internal analysis. He will report directly to the Company’s CEO.

As an active CPA, Andrew joins the Company with over 12 years-experience and a very strong accounting technical background, having worked at three high level accounting advisory firms. In addition, Andrew has had several operational roles including role of Controller at Racepoint Global, Inc., an international, independent professional services agency. Most recently, Andrew has been a consultant as a financial planning and analysis Director at a publicly-held biotech company. Andrew graduated from University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and CEO of Psychemedics, stated “We are extremely pleased to have Andrew joining our team and heading up this important area in our Company. Andrew’s strong technical accounting background and experience are very important as we address today’s increasingly complex accounting world. In addition, his significant financial analysis skills and background will be a great contribution to the Company’s growth strategy and plans. We are excited to have him on board.”

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods. The Psychemedics web site is www.psychemedics.com.

Contact: Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman, President and CEO
Phone: (978) 206-8220


