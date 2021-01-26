CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and FY2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and FY2020 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 886676.

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and FY2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8354721.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com