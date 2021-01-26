AMCI Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders of Special Meeting Date of February 2, 2021

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (“AMCI” or the “Company”) today reminded stockholders that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between AMCI and Advent Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Advent”) and related matters has been set for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of AMCI common stock at the close of business on January 8, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/amciacquisition/2021 . If a stockholder holds shares through a bank or broker then the stockholder should reach out to his or her bank or broker for assistance in voting such shares. For assistance with voting your shares please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

AMCI also announced that on January 19, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation in connection with the stockholder meeting. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation with respect to the stockholder meeting has been mailed together with a proxy card to AMCI’s stockholders of record as of the record date. If the transaction is approved by the stockholders, AMCI will change its name to “Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.”

About AMCI Acquisition Corp.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that are critical to the growing urbanization, electrification and infrastructure needs of the world. AMCI consummated its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in November 2018.

About Advent Technologies Inc.

Advent is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.