 

AGCO Appoints Matthew Tsien to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 21:42  |  44   |   |   

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today the election of Matthew Tsien to its Board of Directors effective January 22, 2021. “We are delighted to have Matthew join our Board,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “His wealth of knowledge and experience with technology and product development will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”

Mr. Tsien, who is 60, is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at General Motors (GM) and President of General Motors Ventures. Mr. Tsien joined GM in 1976 and has served in various leadership roles. In his current capacity, he leads GM future technology and has management responsibility for GM Research & Development. Previously, Mr. Tsien served as Executive Vice President and President of GM China where he held P&L responsibility for GM’s operations in China and led a team comprised of 50,000 employees in multiple joint ventures. During his tenure in China, GM achieved unprecedented growth and brought in the technologies that would enable the company’s long-term success in China, especially in electrification and connectivity. Mr. Tsien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Science degree in management of technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

AGCO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGCO Appoints Matthew Tsien to Its Board of Directors AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today the election of Matthew Tsien to its Board of Directors effective January 22, 2021. “We are delighted to have Matthew …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:16 Uhr
AGCO kündigt organisatorische Aktualisierung an
25.01.21
AGCO Announces Organizational Update
21.01.21
AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend
18.01.21
AGCO Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
14.01.21
AGCO Sponsors Georgia Ag Experience