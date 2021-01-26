AGCO Appoints Matthew Tsien to Its Board of Directors

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today the election of Matthew Tsien to its Board of Directors effective January 22, 2021. “We are delighted to have Matthew join our Board,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “His wealth of knowledge and experience with technology and product development will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”

Mr. Tsien, who is 60, is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at General Motors (GM) and President of General Motors Ventures. Mr. Tsien joined GM in 1976 and has served in various leadership roles. In his current capacity, he leads GM future technology and has management responsibility for GM Research & Development. Previously, Mr. Tsien served as Executive Vice President and President of GM China where he held P&L responsibility for GM’s operations in China and led a team comprised of 50,000 employees in multiple joint ventures. During his tenure in China, GM achieved unprecedented growth and brought in the technologies that would enable the company’s long-term success in China, especially in electrification and connectivity. Mr. Tsien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Science degree in management of technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.