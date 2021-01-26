 

New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock and preferred stock distribution payments.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2020, distributions for New Senior’s common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.325 per share. The Company’s distributions in 2020 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.

Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103)
Record Pay Cash Ordinary Qualified Long-Term Unrecaptured Return of Sec. 199A
Date Date Distribution Dividend Dividend(1) Capital Gain Sec. 1250 Gain(2) Capital Dividends (3)
3/13/20 3/27/20

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000

6/5/20 6/19/20

$0.065000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.065000

$0.000000

9/4/20 9/18/20

$0.065000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.065000

$0.000000

12/4/20 12/18/20

$0.065000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.065000

$0.000000

Total

$0.325000

$0.000000

$0.000000

