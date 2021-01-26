New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock and preferred stock distribution payments.
Common Stock Dividends
During 2020, distributions for New Senior’s common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.325 per share. The Company’s distributions in 2020 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.
|Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103)
|Record
|Pay
|Cash
|Ordinary
|Qualified
|Long-Term
|Unrecaptured
|Return of
|Sec. 199A
|Date
|Date
|Distribution
|Dividend
|Dividend(1)
|Capital Gain
|Sec. 1250 Gain(2)
|Capital
|Dividends (3)
|3/13/20
|3/27/20
|
$0.130000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.130000
|
$0.000000
|6/5/20
|6/19/20
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|9/4/20
|9/18/20
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|12/4/20
|12/18/20
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|Total
|
$0.325000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
