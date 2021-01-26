

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.01.2021 / 22:02

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Brandt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.45 EUR 7268.35 EUR 14.46 EUR 11640.30 EUR 14.455 EUR 2327.26 EUR 14.465 EUR 26138.26 EUR 14.47 EUR 14817.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.4631 EUR 62191.44 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

