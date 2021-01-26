 

DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2021 / 22:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Brandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.45 EUR 7268.35 EUR
14.46 EUR 11640.30 EUR
14.455 EUR 2327.26 EUR
14.465 EUR 26138.26 EUR
14.47 EUR 14817.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.4631 EUR 62191.44 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64353  26.01.2021 



Wertpapier


