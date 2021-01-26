 

Alarm.com Wins Multiple Awards for New Products at CES 2021

26.01.2021   

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) Flex IO and Touchless Video Doorbell, two new products unveiled at this year’s all-virtual CES, have each earned a 2021 TWICE Picks Award for the impact and value they deliver to consumers. Flex IO is a next-generation, battery-powered sensor that operates anywhere there is LTE cellular service – without requiring a panel, hub or Wi-Fi – to give property owners greater awareness. The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell, featuring advanced video analytics and the industry’s first touch-free capability, addresses one of the major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic – enhanced awareness of front door activities and making home visits and deliveries safer for all.

The Flex IO also won a Techlicious Top Picks of CES 2021 Award for its versatility and potential to significantly improve lives.

“Awareness is one of the foundational aspects of security. We care deeply about helping people stay informed about the things that matter most to them and staying safe within their homes,” said Nate Natale, senior vice president at Alarm.com. “These awards from TWICE and Techlicious reinforce the impact that innovative solutions like Flex IO and Touchless Video Doorbell can have on the smart home and business security markets.”

The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell and Flex IO seamlessly integrate into new and existing Alarm.com-powered smart home security systems offered through a robust network of service providers. Flex IO is also available as a standalone solution for use in other applications where consumer needs have gone unmet due to range restrictions. More information about these and other award-winning smart home and business solutions from Alarm.com is found at www.alarm.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

