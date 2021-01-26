 

DDI Technology Announces Expansion into the Indiana State Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration Market

DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic vehicle title and registration technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of their electronic title and registration product offering into the state of Indiana as an authorized Partial Service Provider of Electronic Title & Registration (ETR) and salvage title processing services.

Through Premier EVR, DDI will now provide a secure, web-based software system for Indiana dealers to electronically submit vehicle registrations and title applications, along with tag and title transaction fees, directly to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), thereby eliminating trips to the BMV for their customers. Premier EVR also allows dealers to access real-time current title, vehicle and owner data and provides quotes for taxes and registration to owners.

“Partnering with the state of Indiana as a service provider aligns with our overall strategy to automate titling and registration services for dealers,” said Todd Phillips, Director of Sales. “Our expert product team and support staff are especially excited about the document management and tracking aspects of our Premier EVR product, allowing documents to be sent to the state electronically and eliminating mailing, delivery delays and associated costs.”

“Not only will DDI’s entry into Indiana enable dealers to process transactions faster and increase customer satisfaction, but it will enhance the experience of clients selling vehicles in the state,” said Tab Edmundson, IAA Vice President of Client Solutions and DDI President. “Premier EVR is one of several technology solutions contributing to IAA’s ability to reduce the cycle time of closing an insurance claim and selling a total loss asset.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information on DDI visit DDITechnology.com, and follow DDI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

