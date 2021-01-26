Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.
The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 7563177. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.
A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on February 26, 2021 through March 5, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-585-8367, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 7563177.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
