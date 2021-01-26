Docebo Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering in the United States and Canada

Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX:DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced the closing of its previously-announced marketed secondary public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada. The offering was for an aggregate of 2,315,281 common shares, comprised of 2,083,754 common shares offered by Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap"), 173,645 common shares offered by Claudio Erba ("Erba") and 57,882 common shares offered by Alessio Artuffo ("Artuffo" and together with Intercap and Erba, the "Selling Shareholders"), including an aggregate of 301,993 common shares sold by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The common shares were offered and sold at a price of US$49.67 per share, for gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately US$115.0 million.

Docebo did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the Selling Shareholders.