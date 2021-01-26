Docebo Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering in the United States and Canada
Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX:DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced the closing of its previously-announced marketed secondary public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada. The offering was for an aggregate of 2,315,281 common shares, comprised of 2,083,754 common shares offered by Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap"), 173,645 common shares offered by Claudio Erba ("Erba") and 57,882 common shares offered by Alessio Artuffo ("Artuffo" and together with Intercap and Erba, the "Selling Shareholders"), including an aggregate of 301,993 common shares sold by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The common shares were offered and sold at a price of US$49.67 per share, for gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately US$115.0 million.
Docebo did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the Selling Shareholders.
The offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Canaccord Genuity, as joint lead book-running managers, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., as co-managers.
The public offering was made in Canada only by means of the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement and in the United States only by means of the registration statement, including the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement. Such documents contain important information about the offering. Copies of the base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and a copy of the registration statement and final prospectus supplement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from any of the following sources: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com.
