Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2020

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Total Capital Gain Distr. Unrecap-tured Sec. 1250 Gain Return of Capital Section 199A 12/26/2019 1/24/2020 $0.1800 $0.067442 $0.035507 $0.020660 $0.077051 $0.067442 4/2/2020 4/24/2020 $0.1800 $0.067442 $0.035507 $0.020660 $0.077051 $0.067442 7/2/2020 7/24/2020 $0.1200 $0.044962 $0.023671 $0.013773 $0.051367 $0.044961 10/2/2020 10/23/2020 $0.1200 $0.044962 $0.023671 $0.013773 $0.051367 $0.044961

IRT’s dividend paid on January 22, 2021 to holders of record on December 30, 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for tax purposes.

IRT encourages shareholders to consult with their personal tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005997/en/