W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months

2020 2019 2020 2019

Gross premiums written $ 2,221,484 $ 2,033,078 $ 8,847,647 $ 8,262,219

Net premiums written 1,797,457 1,660,528 7,262,437 6,863,499

Net income to common stockholders 312,150 119,306 530,670 681,944

Net income per diluted share 1.67 0.62 2.81 3.52

Operating income (1) 173,043 137,530 438,253 589,057

Operating income per diluted share 0.92 0.71 2.32 3.04

Return on equity (2) 20.6% 8.8% 8.7% 12.5%

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses.

(2) Return on equity represents net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year stockholders’ equity.

Fourth quarter highlights included:

All-time record net income of $312.2 million.

Return on equity of 20.6%.

Gross and net premiums written increased 9.3% and 8.2%, respectively.

The reported combined ratio was 90.9%. The accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses was 88.8%.

Underwriting income increased 44.2% to $165.4 million.

Catastrophes added 2.3 loss ratio points to the reported combined ratio, including 1.5 loss ratio points for COVID-19 related losses.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 15.4%.

Book value per share grew 6.1%, before share repurchases and dividends.

Full year highlights included:

Average rate increases excluding workers’ compensation were approximately 13.6%.

Paid loss ratio of 51.9%.

Operating cash flow increased 41.3% to more than $1.6 billion.

Gross and net premiums written increased 7.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

Book value per share grew 10.5%, before share repurchases and dividends.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $430 million, including $346 million of share repurchases and $84 million of dividends.

The Company commented:

By every measure, the Company had an outstanding quarter, with earnings of $312 million and more than 9% growth in gross premiums written. We reported a combined ratio of 90.9%, which is the lowest in 13 years, and underwriting income of $165 million, which increased by 44.2%.

Our rate increases continued to accelerate throughout the year in connection with our efforts to stay ahead of current and expected loss trends. The global pandemic, frequent catastrophe losses, social inflation and low interest rates continue to reinforce the industry’s need for disciplined underwriting and additional rate.

Our total return investment strategy delivered strong performance, driven by our alternative investment portfolio. Net investment income grew 32%, despite the defensive position in our fixed-maturity securities, where we maintain a relatively short duration and a high level of liquidity.

The Company again delivered a superior risk-adjusted return, in a challenging environment. We see no signs of rate increases moderating and expect that 2021 will provide opportunities for margin improvement.

About W. R. Berkley Corporation

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Forward Looking Information

This is a “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2021 and beyond, are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the related impact on the U.S. and global economies; the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new alternative entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cybersecurity-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19; the impact of climate change, which may increase the frequency and severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response, on our results and financial condition; foreign currency and political risks (including those associated with the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, or "Brexit") relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; potential difficulties with technology and/or cyber security issues; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 1,797,457 $ 1,660,528 $ 7,262,437 $ 6,863,499 Change in unearned premiums 16,133 56,253 (331,594) (230,211) Net premiums earned 1,813,590 1,716,781 6,930,843 6,633,288 Net investment income 180,977 137,334 583,821 645,614 Net investment gains (losses): Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 162,918 (22,988) 73,514 120,703 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (1) 393 — 29,486 — Net investment gains (losses) 163,311 (22,988) 103,000 120,703 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 132,923 123,537 389,888 406,541 Insurance service fees 21,521 21,240 88,777 92,680 Other income 149 170 2,596 3,370 Total revenues 2,312,471 1,976,074 8,098,925 7,902,196 Expenses: Losses and loss expenses 1,111,695 1,072,166 4,468,706 4,131,116 Other operating costs and expenses 637,250 601,121 2,390,392 2,362,082 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 128,457 122,527 384,488 402,669 Interest expense 35,663 33,496 150,537 153,409 Total expenses 1,913,065 1,829,310 7,394,123 7,049,276 Income before income taxes 399,406 146,764 704,802 852,920 Income tax expense (86,917) (26,970) (171,817) (168,935) Net income before noncontrolling interests 312,489 119,794 532,985 683,985 Noncontrolling interests (339) (488) (2,315) (2,041) Net income to common stockholders $ 312,150 $ 119,306 $ 530,670 $ 681,944 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.68 $ 0.62 $ 2.84 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 0.62 $ 2.81 $ 3.52 Average shares outstanding (2): Basic 185,693 191,106 186,924 190,722 Diluted 187,180 193,280 188,763 193,521

(1) The inclusion of the allowance for credit losses on investments commenced January 1, 2020 due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

(2) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 1,996,169 $ 1,832,711 $ 7,837,496 $ 7,398,573 Net premiums written 1,592,311 1,484,932 6,347,101 6,086,009 Premiums earned 1,586,578 1,523,748 6,067,669 5,919,819 Pre-tax income 236,548 202,085 668,012 814,862 Loss ratio 63.4% 62.6% 64.9% 62.4% Expense ratio 29.4% 30.4% 30.3% 31.1% GAAP combined ratio 92.8% 93.0% 95.2% 93.5% Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 225,315 $ 200,367 $ 1,010,151 $ 863,646 Net premiums written 205,146 175,596 915,336 777,490 Premiums earned 227,012 193,033 863,174 713,469 Pre-tax income 94,975 44,837 205,587 189,188 Loss ratio 46.7% 61.1% 61.3% 61.5% Expense ratio 31.1% 34.4% 31.8% 35.0% GAAP combined ratio 77.8% 95.5% 93.1% 96.5% Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains (losses) $ 163,311 $ (22,988) $ 103,000 $ 120,703 Interest expense (35,663) (33,496) (150,537) (153,409) Other revenues and expenses (59,765) (43,674) (121,260) (118,424) Pre-tax gain (loss) 67,883 (100,158) (168,797) (151,130) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 2,221,484 $ 2,033,078 $ 8,847,647 $ 8,262,219 Net premiums written 1,797,457 1,660,528 7,262,437 6,863,499 Premiums earned 1,813,590 1,716,781 6,930,843 6,633,288 Pre-tax income 399,406 146,764 704,802 852,920 Loss ratio 61.3% 62.4% 64.5% 62.3% Expense ratio 29.6% 30.9% 30.4% 31.5% GAAP combined ratio 90.9% 93.3% 94.9% 93.8%

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 594,546 $ 537,674 $ 2,342,884 $ 2,145,287 Short-tail lines (1) 325,809 319,423 1,300,750 1,254,180 Workers' compensation 241,935 282,840 1,099,886 1,280,573 Commercial automobile 227,190 188,459 876,031 796,993 Professional liability 202,831 156,536 727,550 608,976 Total Insurance 1,592,311 1,484,932 6,347,101 6,086,009 Casualty reinsurance 141,481 116,698 560,717 460,239 Property reinsurance 41,174 37,673 178,023 154,455 Monoline excess 22,491 21,225 176,596 162,796 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 205,146 175,596 915,336 777,490 Total $ 1,797,457 $ 1,660,528 $ 7,262,437 $ 6,863,499 Losses from catastrophes (including COVID-19 related losses): Insurance $ 62,380 $ 14,744 $ 307,037 $ 68,187 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess (19,934) 5,736 $ 32,799 21,914 Total $ 42,446 $ 20,480 339,836 $ 90,101 Net investment income: Core portfolio (2) $ 102,039 $ 137,022 $ 451,637 $ 541,834 Investment funds 52,992 (8,090) 54,253 69,194 Arbitrage trading account 25,946 8,402 77,931 34,586 Total $ 180,977 $ 137,334 $ 583,821 $ 645,614 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gains on investments $ 126,927 $ 7,442 $ 99,382 $ 35,411 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 35,991 (30,430) (25,868) 85,292 Total $ 162,918 $ (22,988) $ 73,514 $ 120,703 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 536,507 $ 529,951 $ 2,111,013 $ 2,090,301 Insurance service expenses 21,694 23,804 85,724 101,317 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 24,207 (1,631) 363 (30,715) Debt extinguishment costs 8,440 — 8,440 — Other costs and expenses 46,402 48,997 184,852 201,179 Total $ 637,250 $ 601,121 $ 2,390,392 $ 2,362,082 Cash flow from operations $ 479,740 $ 348,749 $ 1,616,686 $ 1,143,793 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 312,150 $ 119,306 $ 530,670 $ 681,944 Pre-tax investment (gains) losses, net of related expenses (162,337) 23,066 (102,027) (117,730) Income tax expense (benefit) 23,230 (4,842) 9,610 24,843 Operating income after-tax (3) $ 173,043 $ 137,530 $ 438,253 $ 589,057

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery and other lines.

(2) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable.

(3) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net invested assets (1) $ 21,370,503 $ 19,856,776 Total assets 28,606,913 26,662,144 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 13,784,430 12,583,249 Senior notes and other debt 1,623,025 1,427,575 Subordinated debentures 1,102,309 1,198,704 Common stockholders’ equity (2) 6,310,802 6,074,939 Common stock outstanding (3) 177,825 183,412 Book value per share (4) 35.49 33.12 Tangible book value per share (4) 34.22 31.87

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities.

(2) As of December 31, 2020, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment gains of $290 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $352 million. As of December 31, 2019, after-tax unrealized investment gains were $125 million and unrealized currency translation losses were $382 million.

(3) During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 542,434 shares of its common stock for $34 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 6,363,301 shares of its common stock for $346 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust.

(4) Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio December 31, 2020 (Amounts in thousands) Carrying

Value Percent

of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 603,871 2.8 % State and municipal: Special revenue $ 2,252,067 10.6 % State general obligation 493,147 2.3 % Local general obligation 450,624 2.1 % Pre-refunded 276,672 1.3 % Corporate backed 214,473 1.0 % Total state and municipal 3,686,983 17.3 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 630,784 3.0 % Residential - Prime 199,481 0.9 % Commercial 187,717 0.9 % Residential - Alt A 8,803 — % Total mortgage-backed securities 1,026,785 4.8 % Asset-backed securities 3,194,586 14.9 % Corporate: Industrial 2,564,475 12.0 % Financial 1,575,903 7.4 % Utilities 421,165 2.0 % Other 110,038 0.5 % Total corporate 4,671,581 21.9 % Foreign government 975,563 4.6 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 14,159,369 66.3 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 350,181 1.6 % Preferred stocks 275,486 1.3 % Total equity securities available for sale 625,667 2.9 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 2,889,630 13.5 % Real estate 1,960,914 9.2 % Investment funds (3) 1,308,537 6.1 % Arbitrage trading account 341,473 1.6 % Loans receivable 84,913 0.4 % Net invested assets $ 21,370,503 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.4 years, including cash and cash equivalents.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

(3) Investment funds are net of related liabilities of $0.9 million.

