 

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces $10.0 Million Stock Repurchase Plan

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Reliant may repurchase up to $10.0 million of Reliant’s outstanding common stock.

“This stock repurchase authorization highlights our confidence in Reliant’s business and our outlook for continued growth,” stated DeVan Ard, Jr., Reliant’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe the stock repurchase plan is a solid investment for our shareholders and provides us with the opportunity to leverage our strong financial position to improve our earnings per share.”

Shares of Reliant common stock may be repurchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, potentially including through a Rule 10b5-1 plan, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. The Reliant board of directors authorized the repurchase plan to run through December 31, 2021, unless the entire amount of shares authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. Reliant intends to fund the repurchase plan with a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations, and the repurchased shares will be become authorized but unissued shares.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by Reliant, and Reliant may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase plan will depend on a number of factors, including Reliant’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of December 31, 2020, Reliant had approximately $3.0 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $2.3 billion in loans held for investment and approximately $2.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

