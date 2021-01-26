 

Lion Electric and FLO | AddEnergie Deepen their Collaboration with New Reseller Agreement

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a new chapter in its collaboration with FLO and its parent company AddEnergie, with the signing of a reseller agreement. FLO is a leading North American charging network operator for electric vehicles and the provider of AddEnergie’s smart charging software and equipment. As part of the agreement, Lion will now offer its clients across North America the lineup of AddEnergie charging stations provided by FLO, including AC and DC smart chargers, as well as its associated charging and energy management cloud software services.

FLO’s charging products will be added to the portfolio of charging solutions offered by LionEnergy, a dedicated team of infrastructure and energy management specialists within Lion, whose mission is to facilitate the electric vehicle transition journey for customers by educating them and by providing complete turnkey charging infrastructure solutions, tailored to their respective needs. LionEnergy supports the customers at all steps, from equipment selection to installation and equipment management. The announcement was made during IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum, where representatives from both companies participated.

“Adequate energy management is an essential factor to reduce total cost of ownership of electric vehicles, and FLO’s expertise in smart charging is another opportunity for us to offer LionEnergy customers products and services that will help maximize their return on investment,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric. “This partnership demonstrates the shared vision of two North American leaders in transportation electrification and we are excited to see what the future brings for our two companies.”

“Our collaboration with Lion started in 2015 and has helped FLO develop innovative and relevant charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty electric transportation. As this particular segment is now ripe for accelerated growth, we are delighted to be working with an industry leader like Lion to efficiently power fleets, and ultimately put more zero-emission vehicles on the road today and into the future,” said Louis Tremblay President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie.

