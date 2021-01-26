The Manitowoc Company Schedules Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to discuss its results and outlook.

The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.