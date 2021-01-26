 

The Manitowoc Company Schedules Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to discuss its results and outlook.

The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

The Manitowoc Company Schedules Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern …

