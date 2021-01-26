Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL” or the “Company”), today announced the income tax allocation of 2020 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.
Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203
|FORM 1099-DIV
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Distribution Per Share (1)
|Ordinary Dividends
|Qualified Dividends
|Capital Gain Distributions (2)
|
Unrecaptured Section 1250
Gain (3)
|Nondividend Distributions (4)
|Section 199A Dividends
|12/30/2019
|01/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|01/30/2020
|02/14/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|02/27/2020
|03/13/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|03/30/2020
|04/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|04/30/2020
|05/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|09/30/2020
|10/15/2020
|$0.135
|$0.12067811
|$0.00411014
|$0.00877820
|$0.00760136
|$0.00554369
|$0.11656797
- On September 18, 2020, the Company effected a four-for-one split on its then outstanding shares of Common Stock in connection with its initial public offering. The Distribution Per Share
amounts have been adjusted to give retroactive effect to the stock split for purposes of this release.
