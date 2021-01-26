 

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL” or the “Company”), today announced the income tax allocation of 2020 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received. 

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203  

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5
Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share (1) Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distributions (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250
Gain (3) 		Nondividend Distributions (4) Section 199A Dividends
12/30/2019 01/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131
01/30/2020 02/14/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131
02/27/2020 03/13/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131
03/30/2020 04/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131
04/30/2020 05/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131
09/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.135 $0.12067811 $0.00411014 $0.00877820 $0.00760136 $0.00554369 $0.11656797
  1. On September 18, 2020, the Company effected a four-for-one split on its then outstanding shares of Common Stock in connection with its initial public offering. The Distribution Per Share amounts have been adjusted to give retroactive effect to the stock split for purposes of this release.
