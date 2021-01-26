DZS Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) (the “Company” or “DZS”) today announced the launch of an underwritten registered public offering of shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the proposed offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by the Company. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if completed, to repay outstanding borrowings under loans to DASAN Networks, Inc. and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions.



Stifel, Needham & Company and B. Riley Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.