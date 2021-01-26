 

DZS Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) (the “Company” or “DZS”) today announced the launch of an underwritten registered public offering of shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the proposed offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by the Company. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if completed, to repay outstanding borrowings under loans to DASAN Networks, Inc. and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions.

Stifel, Needham & Company and B. Riley Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230476) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 11, 2019. The shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering and the accompanying base prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, or by telephone at 800-903-3268 or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com; or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

