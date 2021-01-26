Bragg Gaming Provides Corporate Update in Advance of Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange

The Company’s recently completed acquisition and earn-out of ORYX Gaming

Transformation of the Company’s balance sheet from liabilities of circa C$50.0M to currently more than C$40.0M of cash upon the anticipated full conversion of accelerated warrants;

Strengthening of the board of directors with the recent additions of Richard Carter and Paul Godfrey;

Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

have created a strong foundation for the company to accelerate its expansion into the burgeoning U.S. and Canadian markets. The Company is increasing its investment in its technology, regulatory/compliance and business development teams to ensure that it is optimally positioned to capture new U.S. and Canadian revenue streams. Bragg intends to launch their cutting-edge B2B iGaming technology platform and casino content aggregator in all states that permit iGaming, with the intent of building a leadership position in the B2B space. The Company is currently in the process of applying for B2B supplier licenses in New York and New Jersey. Bragg’s growth strategy is predicated on filing for B2B supplier licenses in all other states where iGaming is regulated and in Canada once legislation permits.

“Our successful achievement of the key objectives we set earlier in 2020 has allowed us to move ahead with our global plans more quickly than we’d anticipated,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “We’re now focused on growing in two vital areas – quickly building share in the surging U.S. B2B gaming market, while also leveraging our significant success in European and Latin American markets by diversifying our offering in our key jurisdictions.”

Bragg is also focusing on building scale and growing market share in worldwide casino markets, particularly in its stronghold E.U., through an augmented and diversified product offering. Bragg is in the process of applying for various European B2B supplier licenses, most notably the U.K. Gambling Commission. The Company is enhancing its content base through leading studios, growing its existing Sportsbook and Lottery products, expanding into new products, such as instant-win, and enhancing its iGaming platform services. Bragg is also heightening its focus on local market regulatory compliance where it offers B2B services.