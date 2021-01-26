Kornit Digital Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the textile industry, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.



Kornit Digital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13715009

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free), 1-201-689-8263 (International) or 1 809 406 247 (Israeli Toll-Free)

Replay ID: 13715009

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 2, 2021)



A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.kornit.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website.