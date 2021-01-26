 

CN announces new normal course issuer bid for share repurchase and 7% dividend increase

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of its shares under a new normal course issuer bid (Bid) and approved a seven per cent increase in the 2021 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding.

The Bid permits CN to purchase, for cancellation, over a 12-month period up to 14 million common shares, representing 2.36 per cent of the 593,951,550 common shares issued and outstanding of the Company not held by insiders on January 18, 2021. On that date, 711,653,063 CN common shares were issued and outstanding.

The Bid – starting on February 1, 2021, and ending no later than January 31, 2022 – will be conducted through a combination of discretionary transactions and automatic repurchase plans at market prices prevailing at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases may also be conducted using derivative-based programs, accelerated share repurchase transactions, or other methods of acquiring shares, subject to any required regulatory approval and on such terms and at such times as shall be permitted by applicable laws.

Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, said: “We are confident in CN’s ability to generate free cash flow over the business cycle and we are pleased to announce that we will be resuming the use of surplus capital to repurchase Company shares in 2021, while maintaining our 25-year track record of dividend growth”.

The decisions regarding the timing and size of future purchases of common shares under the Bid are subject to management’s discretion and are based on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The new Bid was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today. TSX rules permit CN to purchase daily, through TSX facilities, a maximum of 332,893 common shares under the Bid.

CN believes that the repurchase of its shares represents an appropriate and beneficial use of the Company's funds.

CN's current normal course issuer bid announced in January 2020 for the purchase of up to 16 million common shares expires on January 31, 2021. As at the close of trading on January 18, 2021, CN had repurchased 1,982,778 common shares at a weighted-average price of C$113.53 per share, excluding brokerage fees, returning C$225 million to its shareholders. Purchases were made on the open market. CN paused its share repurchases between the end of March 2020 and January 31, 2021 due to the economic circumstances.

