 

Montauk Renewables Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,399,515 shares at a price of $8.50 per share. The offering consisted of 2,350,000 shares offered by the Company, 697,015 shares offered by Montauk Holdings Limited, the selling stockholder, and an additional 352,500 shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock from the Company. The Company’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol “MNTK.” The shares have a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “MKR.”

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the public offering was approximately $23 million prior to underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 21, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email rothecm@roth.com or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Company IR

investor@montaukenergy.com
John Ciroli
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montauk Renewables Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Montauk Renewables, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,399,515 shares at a price of $8.50 per share. The offering consisted of 2,350,000 shares offered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 