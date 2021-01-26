Montauk Renewables Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,399,515 shares at a price of $8.50 per share. The offering consisted of 2,350,000 shares offered by the Company, 697,015 shares offered by Montauk Holdings Limited, the selling stockholder, and an additional 352,500 shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock from the Company. The Company’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol “MNTK.” The shares have a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “MKR.”



The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the public offering was approximately $23 million prior to underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses.