Catalyst Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced that it is offering shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Catalyst expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Catalyst.



Catalyst anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes including research, development and manufacturing activities in its hemophilia and complement programs, specifically MarzAA (FVIIa), CB 4332 (enhanced complement Factor I) and others, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.