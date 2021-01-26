Catalyst Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced that it is offering shares of its common stock in an underwritten public
offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the
offering. In addition, Catalyst expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public
offering at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Catalyst.
Catalyst anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes including research, development and manufacturing activities in its hemophilia and complement programs, specifically MarzAA (FVIIa), CB 4332 (enhanced complement Factor I) and others, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.
Piper, Sandler & Co., is acting as the sole lead active bookrunner and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as a bookrunner.
A “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228970) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.
