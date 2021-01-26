ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Expansion of Pre-Clinical and Translational Development Team to Support Gene and Stem Cell Therapy Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced that Ernesto Salegio, PhD will join the Company as Vice President, Segment Leader Translational and Pre-Clinical Research as part of ClearPoint’s Biologics and Drug Delivery team on March 1, 2021. Dr. Salegio brings over 19 years of experience in translational neuroscience with direct pre-clinical central nervous system (CNS) expertise in the delivery of therapeutics to the brain and spinal cord, including over 16 years of gene therapy experience working with adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV).

ClearPoint Neuro’s Biologics and Drug Delivery team was established in 2020 to provide turn-key medical device innovation, therapy delivery development and clinical services customized for both pharmaceutical and academic partners working on gene and stem cell therapies to the brain. This team also offers comprehensive services to help its partners navigate existing regulatory guidance and stay abreast of anticipated changes to guidance that will inevitably come.

“Our current and prospective partners working on gene and stem cell therapies have an enormous unmet need for pre-clinical support,” commented Jeremy Stigall, Vice President, Biologics & Drug Delivery Development. “Ernesto’s extensive pre-clinical expertise in the intraparenchymal administration of therapeutics under image-guidance, as well into cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), will allow ClearPoint to add crucial translational consulting services for our biologics partners. When we establish relationships with pharmaceutical partners well before the clinic, ClearPoint products and services can be incorporated throughout the entire development process, delivering consistent, predictable performance, and providing government agencies assurance that the navigation and delivery platform will remain constant from bench-to-bedside. We aim to become their comprehensive medical device partner, allowing them to focus on more traditional pharmaceutical challenges, while ClearPoint delivers state-of-the-art medical device and therapy delivery.”