Elevate to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on Monday, February 8, 2021

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 8, 2021. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Lutes, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (February 8, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s website at http://www.elevate.com/investors.