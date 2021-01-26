 

Lamb Weston Announces John Hatto as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that John Hatto has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth, as of Jan. 25, 2021.

Hatto has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Most recently, he led Lamb Weston’s Distributor Sales team as Vice President, Sales, for the Foodservice Business Unit. Since joining Lamb Weston in 2015, Hatto has played a leading role in major initiatives at Lamb Weston focused on capturing share growth. Prior to joining Lamb Weston, Hatto worked for PepsiCo’s Foodservice Division for more than 10 years in a variety of Sales leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of Sales Strategy.

“I’m looking forward to John joining our executive team in this new role,” said Tom Werner, CEO Lamb Weston. “Since joining Lamb Weston, John has been instrumental in driving growth in our foodservice business unit. John will now have the opportunity to drive similar growth across the company as he focuses on our broader long-term strategic and growth initiatives,” said Werner.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

