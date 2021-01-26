Premier Financial Corp. Announces Strong Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Dividend Increase

“With core earnings per share up almost 9% from last year, we are proud to announce our eighth consecutive year of record core earnings performance,” said Donald P. Hileman, CEO of Premier. “Improving credit conditions and the successful completion of integration efforts in the fourth quarter paved the way to the strong finish for the year.”

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) (“Premier” or the “Company”) announced today 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results including solid core profitability. On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $30.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $63.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share, compared to $49.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year comparisons are substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020. The current year’s results include the impact of $2.2 million and $19.5 million of acquisition-related charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which had after-tax costs of $1.7 million and $15.8 million, respectively, or $0.05 and $0.44 per diluted common share, respectively. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, included $0.9 million and $1.4 million of acquisition-related charges, respectively, which had after-tax costs of $0.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively, or $0.03 and $0.06 per diluted common share, respectively. Additionally, the current year’s twelve month provision expense of $44.3 million included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share. The full year of 2019 included a provision expense of $2.9 million and no acquisition impact. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $32.6 million and $99.3 million, respectively, or $0.87 and $2.76 per diluted common share, respectively.

CEO transition

The Boards of Directors and Donald P. Hileman set the date for his transition from CEO of Premier Financial Corp. and Premier Bank to Executive Chairman of both Boards of Directors at March 31, 2021, consistent with plans outlined in the Agreement and Plan of Merger between the Company and UCFC, dated September 9, 2019. On April 1, 2021, Gary M. Small will become CEO and President of both Premier Financial Corp. and Premier Bank and remain a member of the Boards of Directors.

“Don’s strong leadership as CEO over the past seven years and through the UCFC merger has been instrumental in creating a strong foundation for the continued success of the company,” said Gary M. Small, President of Premier. “We’ve worked closely over the past 16 months, preparing to ensure this is a smooth transition.”

Integration update

As previously announced, on January 31, 2020, the Company completed the strategic merger of equals with UCFC under which UCFC merged into Premier in a stock-for-stock transaction. The year-over-year comparison of Company results is substantially impacted by the UCFC merger, with 2020 fourth quarter and full year results including three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for the comparable periods in 2019. In June, the Company launched its newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Financial Corp. and Premier Bank. The new tagline “Powered by People” honors the longstanding commitment both organizations have to their customers, communities and employees. In July, Premier Bank successfully completed its core systems conversion. The integration of teams, systems and processes for the combined organization was completed as expected.

“The fourth quarter and full-year performance reflected the benefits of our combined organization and the ability of our team to produce top-tier results in a very challenging environment,” said Small. “We are very pleased with our position as we enter 2021 and continue to implement enhancements designed to deliver a top-quality customer experience and exceptional performance.”

Business client support efforts

As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans totaled $14.8 million. Premier Bank recognized $3.6 million and $8.0 million as loan interest income during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, a total of $56.4 million in loans were extinguished; and Premier Bank recognized approximately $0.8 million of accelerated fees in loan interest income.

Net interest income up compared to fourth quarter of 2019

Net interest income of $55.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 was up from $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year’s fourth quarter was attributable to organic growth and three months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019. Net interest margin was 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with 3.47% in the third quarter of 2020, and down from 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2020, down seven basis points from 3.91% in the third quarter of 2020. Total cost of funds decreased eight basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.39% from 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020 while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 15 basis points to 0.47% from 0.62%. The 2020 fourth quarter results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $0.7 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.6 million of accretion, which combined added 10 basis points of net interest margin. The fourth quarter results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $3.6 million on average balances of $426.5 million, which increased net interest margin by one basis point. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.41% for the third quarter of 2020.

“The beginning of PPP loan forbearances and accelerated fees in the fourth quarter allowed us to stabilize net interest margin,” said Hileman. “We continue to focus our strategies on managing funding costs and excess liquidity to help mitigate the impacts to core net interest margin.”

Non-interest income up from fourth quarter of 2019

Premier’s non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million compared with $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included three months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage loan servicing revenue increased to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights increased to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Premier had a negative change in the valuation adjustment in mortgage servicing assets of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a positive adjustment of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year change for the fourth quarter is primarily due to increased prepayment speeds in the current down rate environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, service fees and other charges were $5.8 million, up from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Commissions from the sale of insurance products were $3.9 million, up from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Beginning with the second quarter of 2020, Premier began to report wealth management income, which represents trust income plus income for brokerage and financial advisory services that were previously reported in other non-interest income. Prior period amounts have been restated for consistency. Wealth management income was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We remain pleased with the strength of our performance in non-interest income,” said Hileman. “While down seasonally from third quarter, mortgage banking was a significant contributor to our growth with $6.1 million in gains this quarter, up from $2.0 million last year, driven by continued exceptional residential loan origination activity and excellent gain on sale margins.”

Non-interest expenses up from fourth quarter of 2019

Total non-interest expense was $41.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $39.1 million excluding $2.2 million of acquisition related charges, up from $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or $23.8 million excluding $0.9 million of acquisition related charges. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included three months of expenses from UCFC compared to none in 2019. Compensation and benefits increased to $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Data processing cost was $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Amortization of intangibles was $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other non-interest expense was $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

FDIC insurance premiums were a $1.0 million expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from a $0.2 million expense in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in expense from prior year is largely due to the increased size of Premier Bank post-merger and the impact of PPP. Although PPP loan balances are excludable from the asset-based component, they are not excludable from the leverage ratio component because the Company did not borrow from the PPP Liquidity Facility; and any loan funds that were in deposits would also increase the asset-based component.

Credit quality

Non-performing loans totaled $52.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase from $48.3 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to the UCFC merger. In addition, Premier had $0.3 million of OREO at December 31, 2020, compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2019. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $6.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $8.4 million at December 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, Premier adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss model of accounting for credit losses. This new GAAP model, which replaces the former incurred loss model, requires entities to estimate credit losses over the life of an asset or off-balance sheet exposure. Beginning with the second quarter of 2020, Premier began to report total provision for credit losses inclusive of amounts related to off-balance sheet unfunded commitments, which were previously reported in other non-interest expenses. Prior period amounts have been restated for consistency.

The 2020 fourth quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $0.7 million and a total provision credit of $6.8 million compared with net loan charge-offs of $91,000 and a total provision expense of $1.1 million for the same period in 2019. The allowance for credit loss on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.49% at December 31, 2020, or 1.61% excluding PPP loans, compared with 1.63% at September 30, 2020, or 1.77% excluding PPP loans, and 1.12% at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in the provision expense and allowance percentage is primarily attributable to the impact of the economic deterioration that began in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, 2020, Premier Bank had pandemic-related deferrals for $46.0 million of commercial loans, down from $434.6 million at September 30, and $7.4 million of retail loans, down from $48.2 million at September 30.

“The volatility of CECL was on display this quarter as we were able to release some reserves due to improving economic forecasts,” said Paul D. Nungester, CFO of Premier. “While we continue to experience some risk migration, the pace has slowed and begun to stabilize with criticized loans down to 4.3% at year-end from 4.5% last quarter.”

Annual results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $63.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share, compared to $49.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for the full year 2020 included eleven months of income and expenses from UCFC compared to none in 2019. The year-over-year comparison is also substantially impacted by the current year’s provision expense of $44.3 million, which included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share. The full year 2019 included a total provision expense of $2.9 million and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the current year’s results include the impact of $19.5 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $15.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. The full year 2019 included $1.4 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after tax cost of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the full year 2020 were $99.3 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share compared to $50.7 million or $2.54 per diluted share for 2019.

Net interest income was $208.0 million for 2020 compared with $115.6 million for 2019. Average interest-earning assets increased to $5.93 billion in 2020 compared to $2.97 billion for 2019. Net interest margin for 2020 was 3.52%, down 41 basis points from the 3.93% margin reported for 2019. The 2020 results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $4.4 million of accretion and interest expense includes $3.9 million of accretion, which combined added 14 basis points of net interest margin. The 2020 results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $8.0 million on average balances of $291.3 million, which reduced net interest margin by four basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.42% for 2020.

Non-interest income for 2020 was $80.7 million compared to $45.0 million for 2019. Service fees and other charges were $21.4 million for 2020, up from $14.0 million for 2019. Mortgage banking income was $28.2 million for 2020, up from $9.5 million for 2019. Insurance commissions were $16.8 million for 2020 compared with $14.1 million for 2019. Wealth management income was $6.2 million for 2020, up from $3.1 million for 2019.

Securities gains were $1.6 million in 2020, up from $24,000 in 2019. The Company early extinguished $30.0 million of fixed rate FHLB advances in the third quarter of 2020 that had a weighted average rate of 2.0% and incurred a prepayment penalty of $1.4 million recognized in other expenses. The Company sold $55.0 million of mortgage-backed securities yielding approximately 1.80% at a gain of $1.4 million. The proceeds from the sales were reinvested into securities yielding approximately 1.50% funded by overnight advances with a cost of approximately 20 basis points. The net effect of the transactions is expected to increase pretax income approximately $425,000 over the subsequent 12 months and enhance net interest margin by one basis point.

Non-interest expense was $165.2 million for 2020, or $145.7 million excluding acquisition-related charges, up from $97.1 million, or $95.7 million excluding acquisition-related charges, for the same period of 2019. Compensation and benefits expense was $77.2 million for 2020 compared with $57.2 million for 2019. Expenses also included increases in occupancy of $7.3 million, FDIC premiums of $2.9 million, data processing of $6.8 million, amortization of intangibles of $5.3 million and other expenses of $5.7 million. Additional detail regarding certain items impacting FDIC premiums and other expenses are discussed above.

Total assets at $7.21 billion

Total assets at December 31, 2020, were $7.21 billion compared to $6.97 billion at September 30, 2020, and $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $5.49 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $5.47 billion at September 30, 2020, and $2.75 billion at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, gross loans receivable grew $2.74 billion, or 100% from a year ago, including $2.30 billion from the UCFC merger and $0.44 billion organically, including $0.39 billion of PPP loans. Also, at December 31, 2020, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $348.3 million compared to $350.0 million at September 30, 2020, and $103.8 million at December 31, 2019, with the increase attributable to the UCFC merger.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020, were $6.05 billion compared with $5.80 billion at September 30, 2020, and $2.87 billion at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, total deposits grew $3.18 billion, or 111% from a year ago, including $2.08 billion from the UCFC merger and $1.10 billion organically.

Total stockholders’ equity was $982.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $959.0 million at September 30, 2020, and $426.2 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was due to net earnings and the UCFC merger, offset partially by the Company’s repurchase of 430,000 common shares for $10.1 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Buybacks authorization

At December 31, 2020, 570,000 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing repurchase program. On January 26, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s repurchase authorization to up to 2,000,000 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of current outstanding shares.

Dividend to be paid February 19

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 3.6 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on January 25, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,299,000 common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Reporting Measures

We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for one-time acquisition related charges. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our supplemental reporting measures.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 79,593 $ 46,254 Interest-bearing deposits 79,673 85,000 159,266 131,254 Available-for sale, carried at fair value 736,654 283,448 Trading securities, carried at fair value 1,090 - Securities investments 737,744 283,448 Loans 5,491,240 2,777,564 Allowance for credit losses - loans (82,079 ) (31,243 ) Loans, net 5,409,161 2,746,321 Loans held for sale 221,616 18,008 Mortgage servicing rights 13,153 10,267 Accrued interest receivable 25,434 10,244 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,026 11,915 Bank Owned Life Insurance 144,784 75,544 Office properties and equipment 58,665 39,563 Real estate and other assets held for sale 343 100 Goodwill 317,948 100,069 Core deposit and other intangibles 30,337 3,772 Other assets 77,257 38,487 Total Assets $ 7,211,734 $ 3,468,992 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,597,262 $ 630,359 Interest-bearing deposits 4,450,579 2,239,966 Total deposits 6,047,841 2,870,325 Advances from FHLB and PPPLF - 85,063 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - 2,999 Subordinated debentures 84,860 36,083 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 21,748 5,491 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 5,350 571 Other liabilities 69,659 42,293 Total Liabilities 6,229,458 3,042,825 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock, net 306 127 Additional paid-in-capital 689,390 161,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,004 4,595 Retained earnings 356,414 329,175 Treasury stock, at cost (78,838 ) (69,685 ) Total stockholders’ equity 982,276 426,167 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,211,734 $ 3,468,992

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Loans $ 57,694 $ 33,695 $ 225,084 $ 130,853 Investment securities 2,980 1,889 11,469 8,183 Interest-bearing deposits 44 537 435 1,395 FHLB stock dividends 98 120 958 653 Total interest income 60,816 36,241 237,946 141,084 Interest Expense: Deposits 5,158 5,999 26,918 22,613 FHLB advances and other 1 431 1,691 1,443 Subordinated debentures 690 311 1,300 1,354 Notes Payable - 2 32 25 Total interest expense 5,849 6,743 29,941 25,435 Net interest income 54,967 29,498 208,005 115,649 Provision for credit losses - loans (6,158 ) 1,084 43,154 2,905 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments (606 ) 39 1,096 (21 ) Total provision for credit losses (6,764 ) 1,123 44,250 2,884 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 61,731 28,375 163,755 112,765 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 5,767 3,693 21,369 14,028 Mortgage banking income 5,436 2,683 28,199 9,483 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 90 11 324 226 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities - 13 1,464 24 Gain (loss) on trading securities 76 - 90 - Insurance commissions 3,913 3,123 16,788 14,118 Wealth management income 1,808 964 6,159 3,127 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 845 456 3,306 2,158 Other non-interest income 734 873 2,985 1,792 Total Non-interest Income 18,669 11,816 80,684 44,956 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 19,882 14,631 77,213 57,175 Occupancy 4,471 2,277 16,320 9,027 FDIC insurance premium 983 208 3,355 484 Financial institutions tax 1,106 526 4,173 2,193 Data processing 3,752 1,763 14,886 8,055 Amortization of intangibles 1,668 281 6,449 1,120 Acquisition related charges 2,190 882 19,485 1,422 Other non-interest expense 7,261 4,153 23,289 17,608 Total Non-interest Expense 41,313 24,721 165,170 97,084 Income before income taxes 39,087 15,470 79,269 60,637 Income tax expense 8,240 2,953 16,192 11,267 Net Income $ 30,847 $ 12,517 $ 63,077 $ 49,370 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 1.75 $ 2.49 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 1.75 $ 2.48 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,311 19,792 35,902 19,844 Diluted 37,350 19,895 35,949 19,931

Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (2) $ 61,067 $ 36,473 67.4 % $ 238,964 $ 142,051 68.2 % Interest expense 5,849 6,743 (13.3 ) 29,941 25,435 17.7 Tax-equivalent net interest income (2) 55,218 29,730 85.7 209,023 116,616 79.2 Provision for credit losses (6,764 ) 1,123 (702.3 ) 44,250 2,884 1,434.3 Core provision for credit losses (4) (6,764 ) 1,123 (702.3 ) 18,301 2,884 534.6 Investment securities gains (losses) 76 13 NM 1,554 24 NM Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 18,593 11,803 57.5 79,130 44,932 76.1 Non-interest expense 41,313 24,721 67.1 165,170 97,084 70.1 Core non-interest expense (4) 39,123 23,839 64.1 144,278 95,662 50.8 Income tax expense 8,240 2,953 179.0 16,192 11,267 43.7 Net income 30,847 12,517 146.4 63,077 49,370 27.8 Core net income (4) 32,577 13,214 146.5 99,348 50,679 96.0 Tax equivalent adjustment (2) 251 232 8.2 1,018 967 5.3 At Period End Assets 7,211,734 3,468,992 107.9 Earning assets 6,546,299 3,175,564 106.1 Loans 5,491,240 2,777,564 97.7 Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,079 31,243 162.7 Deposits 6,047,841 2,870,325 110.7 Stockholders’ equity 982,276 426,167 130.5 Average Balances Assets 7,089,060 3,425,097 107.0 6,592,633 3,283,780 100.8 Earning assets 6,363,306 3,107,224 104.8 5,931,965 2,969,662 99.8 Loans 5,609,116 2,688,519 108.6 5,224,357 2,597,864 101.1 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,044,049 2,954,049 104.6 5,604,699 2,830,244 98.0 Deposits 5,956,550 2,830,043 110.5 5,362,436 2,717,224 97.3 Stockholders’ equity 946,223 420,352 125.1 898,092 406,286 121.0 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.35 % 12.27 % 8.8 13.62 % 12.37 % 10.1 Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss) Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.63 31.1 $ 1.75 $ 2.49 (29.5 ) Diluted 0.82 0.63 30.9 1.75 2.48 (29.3 ) Core diluted (4) 0.87 0.66 31.8 $ 2.76 2.54 8.7 Dividends 0.22 0.22 - 0.88 0.79 11.4 Market Value: High $ 23.49 $ 32.39 (27.5 ) $ 32.05 $ 32.39 (1.0 ) Low 14.90 27.77 (46.3 ) 10.98 24.12 (54.5 ) Close 23.00 31.32 (26.6 ) 23.00 31.32 (26.6 ) Common Book Value 26.34 21.60 21.9 26.34 21.60 21.9 Tangible Common Book Value (1) 17.00 16.34 4.0 17.00 16.34 4.0 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,291 19,730 89.0 37,291 19,730 89.0 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 3.47 % 3.80 % (8.7 ) 3.52 % 3.93 % (10.4 ) Return on average assets 1.73 % 1.45 % 19.4 0.96 % 1.50 % (36.2 ) Core return on average assets (4) 1.83 % 1.53 % 19.4 1.51 % 1.54 % (2.4 ) Return on average equity 12.97 % 11.81 % 9.8 7.02 % 12.15 % (42.2 ) Core return on average equity (4) 13.70 % 12.47 % 9.8 11.06 % 12.47 % (11.3 ) Efficiency ratio (3) 55.97 % 59.52 % (6.0 ) 57.32 % 60.10 % (4.6 ) Core efficiency ratio (4) 53.00 % 57.40 % (7.7 ) 50.07 % 59.22 % (15.4 ) Effective tax rate 21.08 % 19.09 % 10.4 20.43 % 18.58 % 9.9 Dividend payout ratio (core) 25.29 % 33.33 % (24.1 ) 31.88 % 31.10 % 2.5

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (4) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations. NM Percentage change not meaningful

Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Mortgage Banking 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 6,146 $ 2,035 $ 36,359 $ 7,706 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,916 978 7,296 3,820 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (2,174 ) (553 ) (7,477 ) (1,809 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments (452 ) 223 (7,979 ) (234 ) (710 ) 648 (8,160 ) 1,777 Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 5,436 $ 2,683 $ 28,199 $ 9,483 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,538 $ 10,617 $ 10,801 $ 10,419 Loans sold, servicing retained 2,302 737 8,595 2,191 Mortgage servicing rights acquired - - 9,747 - Amortization (2,174 ) (553 ) (7,477 ) (1,809 ) Carrying value before valuation allowance at end of period 21,666 10,801 21,666 10,801 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (8,061 ) (758 ) (534 ) (300 ) Impairment recovery (charges) (452 ) 224 (7,979 ) (234 ) Balance at end of period (8,513 ) (534 ) (8,513 ) (534 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 13,153 $ 10,267 $ 13,153 $ 10,267 Goodwill and Purchase Price Accounting Deal Value: Shares issued (000s) 17,926 1/31/20 Price $ 29.39 Stock value 526,850 Fair value of options exchanged 461 Cash in lieu of fractional shares 132 Total value $ 527,443 Allocation: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,580 Securities available-for sale 262,753 (1) Net loans, including loans held for sale and allowance 2,340,701 (2) Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,753 Office properties and equipment 20,253 (3) Core deposit and other intangibles 33,014 (4) Bank Owned Life Insurance 65,934 Mortgage servicing rights 9,747 (5) Other assets 35,943 Non-interest-bearing deposits (430,921 ) Interest-bearing deposits (1,651,669 ) (6) Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (381,000 ) Other liabilities (60,524 ) Net assets 309,564 Goodwill 217,879 Total value $ 527,443

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Includes $13.8 million of accumulated losses to be amortized against interest income over ~7 years. (2) Includes $27.2 million non-PCD credit mark down to be accreted into interest income over ~5 years, $8.8 million total rate mark up to be amortized against interest income over ~5 years, $19.1 million elimination of allowance and $7.7 million PCD credit mark addition to allowance. (3) Includes $2.1 million mark down that reduces future depreciation. (4) Includes $29.3 million of core deposit intangible to be amortized to expense using sum-of-the-years digits over 10 years and $3.7 million of insurance/trust/wealth intangibles to be amortized to expense over ~10 years. (5) Includes $3.0 million mark up to be amortized against mortgage banking income over ~8.5 years. (6) Includes $7.1 million rate mark up on time-based deposits to be accreted against interest expense over ~2 years based on maturities.

Yield Analysis Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,609,116 $ 57,715 4.12 % $ 2,688,519 $ 33,716 4.98 % Securities 632,989 3,210 2.03 % 287,172 2,100 2.96 % (3 ) Interest Bearing Deposits 102,053 44 0.17 % 119,618 537 1.78 % FHLB stock 19,148 98 2.05 % 11,915 120 4.00 % Total interest-earning assets 6,363,306 61,067 3.84 % 3,107,224 36,473 4.67 % Non-interest-earning assets 725,754 317,873 Total assets $ 7,089,060 $ 3,425,097 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,411,557 $ 5,158 0.47 % $ 2,205,673 $ 5,999 1.08 % FHLB advances and other 2,663 1 0.15 % 85,291 431 2.00 % Subordinated debentures 84,836 690 3.25 % 36,083 311 3.42 % Notes payable - - - 2,632 2 0.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,499,056 5,849 0.52 % 2,329,679 6,743 1.15 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,544,993 - - 624,370 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 6,044,049 5,849 0.39 % 2,954,049 6,743 0.91 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 98,788 50,696 Total liabilities 6,142,837 3,004,745 Stockholders' equity 946,223 420,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,089,060 $ 3,425,097 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 55,218 3.32 % $ 29,730 3.52 % Net interest margin (4) 3.47 % 3.80 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 141 % 133 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,224,357 $ 225,179 4.31 % $ 2,597,864 $ 130,943 5.04 % Securities 544,643 12,393 2.28 % 294,027 9,060 3.08 % (3 ) Interest Bearing Deposits 124,011 435 0.35 % 65,424 1,395 2.13 % FHLB stock 38,954 958 2.46 % 12,347 653 5.29 % Total interest-earning assets 5,931,965 238,965 4.03 % 2,969,662 142,051 4.78 % Non-interest-earning assets 660,668 314,118 Total assets $ 6,592,633 $ 3,283,780 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,050,958 $ 26,918 0.66 % $ 2,122,439 $ 22,613 1.07 % FHLB advances and other 187,745 1,692 0.90 % 73,013 1,443 1.98 % Subordinated debentures 48,471 1,300 2.68 % 36,083 1,354 3.75 % Notes payable 6,047 32 0.53 % 3,924 25 0.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,293,221 29,942 0.70 % 2,235,459 25,435 1.14 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,311,478 - - 594,785 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 5,604,699 29,942 0.53 % 2,830,244 25,435 0.90 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 89,842 47,250 Total liabilities 5,694,541 2,877,494 Stockholders' equity 898,092 406,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,592,633 $ 3,283,780 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 209,023 3.33 % $ 116,616 3.64 % Net interest margin (4) 3.52 % 3.93 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 138 % 133 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Annualized. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Selected Quarterly Information Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 61,067 $ 60,418 $ 62,705 $ 54,773 $ 36,473 Interest expense 5,849 6,888 8,145 9,059 6,743 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 55,218 53,530 54,560 45,714 29,730 Provision for credit losses (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 45,244 1,123 Core provision for credit losses (3) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 19,295 1,123 Investment securities gains (losses) 76 1,480 (2 ) - 13 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 18,593 23,520 23,017 13,999 11,803 Non-interest expense 41,313 43,563 37,984 42,310 24,721 Core non-interest expense (3) 39,123 38,445 35,885 30,824 23,839 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,240 6,259 7,303 (5,610 ) 2,953 Net income (loss) 30,847 25,655 29,057 (22,482 ) 12,517 Core net income (3) 32,577 28,587 30,715 7,470 13,214 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 251 259 256 251 232 At Period End Total assets $ 7,211,734 $ 6,974,953 $ 7,013,811 $ 6,538,942 $ 3,468,992 Earning assets 6,546,299 6,340,132 6,345,655 5,889,186 3,175,935 Loans 5,491,240 5,470,548 5,457,238 5,113,917 2,777,564 Allowance for loan losses 82,079 88,917 88,555 85,859 31,243 Deposits 6,047,841 5,795,757 5,759,843 4,994,148 2,870,325 Stockholders’ equity 982,276 959,025 940,968 916,843 426,167 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.62 % 13.75 % 13.42 % 14.02 % 12.29 % Goodwill 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,520 100,069 Average Balances Total assets $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 Earning assets 6,363,306 6,211,267 6,247,037 4,862,532 3,107,224 Loans 5,609,116 5,555,621 5,389,805 4,317,857 2,688,519 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,044,049 5,901,652 5,963,127 4,488,003 2,954,049 Deposits 5,956,550 5,738,006 5,490,986 4,240,053 2,830,043 Stockholders’ equity 946,223 927,506 932,793 787,519 420,352 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.35 % 13.37 % 13.31 % 14.70 % 12.27 % Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ (0.71 ) $ 0.63 Diluted 0.82 0.69 0.78 (0.71 ) 0.63 Core diluted (3) 0.87 0.77 0.82 0.24 0.66 Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Market Value: High $ 23.49 $ 21.24 $ 20.11 $ 32.05 $ 32.39 Low 14.90 14.74 12.95 10.98 27.77 Close 23.00 15.58 17.67 14.74 31.32 Common Book Value 26.34 25.71 25.23 24.58 21.60 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,291 37,297 37,296 37,288 19,730 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.51 % 3.78 % 3.80 % Return on average assets 1.73 % 1.49 % 1.67 % -1.69 % 1.45 % Core return on average assets (3) 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % 1.53 % Return on average equity 12.97 % 11.12 % 12.53 % -11.48 % 11.81 % Core return on average equity (3) 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % 12.47 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.97 % 56.54 % 48.96 % 70.86 % 59.52 % Core efficiency ratio (3) 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % 57.40 % Effective tax rate 21.08 % 19.61 % 20.09 % 19.97 % 19.09 % Common dividend payout ratio (core) 25.29 % 28.57 % 26.83 % 91.67 % 34.92 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (3) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations.

Selected Quarterly Information Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 1,201,051 $ 1,194,940 $ 1,226,106 $ 1,265,901 $ 324,773 Construction 667,649 580,060 509,548 521,442 305,305 Commercial real estate 2,383,001 2,328,944 2,266,189 2,200,266 1,506,026 Commercial 1,202,353 1,263,565 1,244,549 897,865 578,071 Consumer finance 120,729 128,995 146,139 137,679 37,649 Home equity and improvement 272,701 281,010 290,459 301,146 122,864 Total loans 5,847,484 5,777,514 5,682,990 5,324,299 2,874,688 Less: Undisbursed loan funds 355,065 300,174 221,137 206,236 94,865 Deferred loan origination fees 1,179 6,792 4,615 4,146 2,259 Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,079 88,917 88,555 85,859 31,243 Net Loans $ 5,409,161 $ 5,381,631 $ 5,368,683 $ 5,028,058 $ 2,746,321 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 $ 31,243 $ 30,250 CECL adoption - - - 2,354 - Acquisition related allowance/provision (non PCD) - - - 25,949 - Acquisition related allowance/goodwill (PCD) - - - 7,698 - Provision for credit losses - loans (6,158 ) 3,658 1,868 17,837 1,084 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (680 ) (3,296 ) 828 778 (91 ) Ending allowance $ 82,079 $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 $ 31,243 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 51,983 $ 48,322 $ 39,470 $ 32,692 $ 13,437 Real estate owned (REO) 343 521 573 548 100 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 52,326 $ 48,843 $ 40,043 $ 33,240 $ 13,537 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 680 3,296 (828 ) (778 ) 91 Restructured loans, accruing (3) 7,173 8,499 7,916 7,474 8,427 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.49 % 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 156.86 % 182.05 % 221.15 % 259.07 % 230.80 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 157.90 % 184.01 % 224.36 % 263.43 % 232.51 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.73 % 0.65 % 0.49 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.39 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.24 % -0.06 % -0.07 % 0.01 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,597,262 $ 1,436,807 $ 1,454,842 $ 1,041,315 $ 630,359 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 2,627,669 2,511,263 2,361,486 2,069,723 1,198,012 Savings deposits 700,480 674,354 671,650 606,508 303,166 Retail time deposits less than $250,000 912,006 975,658 1,078,758 1,091,038 631,253 Retail time deposits greater than $250,000 210,424 197,675 193,107 185,564 107,535 Total deposits $ 6,047,841 $ 5,795,757 $ 5,759,843 $ 4,994,148 $ 2,870,325

(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days

past due % of

Total Non Accrual

Loans % of

Total December 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,201,051 $ 1,178,876 $ 8,318 0.7 % $ 13,857 1.2 % Construction 667,649 664,248 2,294 0.3 % 1,107 0.2 % Commercial real estate 2,383,001 2,359,299 993 0.0 % 22,709 1.0 % Commercial 1,202,353 1,192,949 9 0.0 % 9,395 0.8 % Consumer finance 120,729 116,632 2,248 1.9 % 1,849 1.5 % Home equity and improvement 272,701 265,023 4,612 1.7 % 3,066 1.1 % Total loans $ 5,847,484 $ 5,777,027 $ 18,474 0.3 % $ 51,983 0.9 % September 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,194,940 $ 1,173,175 $ 10,562 0.9 % $ 11,203 0.9 % Construction 580,060 578,110 1,587 0.3 % 363 0.1 % Commercial real estate 2,328,944 2,305,223 703 0.0 % 23,018 1.0 % Commercial 1,263,565 1,253,474 212 0.0 % 9,879 0.8 % Consumer finance 128,995 125,260 2,682 2.1 % 1,053 0.8 % Home equity and improvement 281,010 273,041 5,125 1.8 % 2,844 1.0 % Total loans $ 5,777,514 $ 5,708,283 $ 20,871 0.4 % $ 48,360 0.8 % December 31, 2019 One to four family residential real estate $ 324,773 $ 321,058 $ 1,298 0.4 % $ 2,417 0.7 % Construction 305,305 305,305 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 1,506,026 1,497,845 546 0.0 % 7,635 0.5 % Commercial 578,071 574,593 519 0.1 % 2,959 0.5 % Consumer finance 37,649 37,444 205 0.5 % - 0.0 % Home equity and improvement 122,864 121,211 1,205 1.0 % 448 0.4 % Total loans $ 2,874,688 $ 2,857,456 $ 3,773 0.1 % $ 13,459 0.5 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of

Total Classified % of

Total December 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,186,262 $ 1,183,104 $ 796 0.1 % $ 2,362 0.2 % Construction 667,649 647,906 19,743 3.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,359,713 2,202,167 111,213 4.7 % 46,333 2.0 % Commercial 1,174,545 1,143,715 23,713 2.0 % 7,117 0.6 % Consumer finance 119,841 119,736 - 0.0 % 105 0.1 % Home equity and improvement 268,311 267,872 - 0.0 % 439 0.2 % PCD loans 71,163 33,311 3,832 5.4 % 34,020 47.8 % Total loans $ 5,847,484 $ 5,597,811 $ 159,297 2.7 % $ 90,376 1.5 % September 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,182,709 $ 1,179,490 $ 268 0.0 % $ 2,951 0.2 % Construction 279,886 256,743 23,143 8.3 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,305,320 2,165,668 108,011 4.7 % 31,641 1.4 % Commercial 1,222,180 1,188,604 24,618 2.0 % 8,958 0.7 % Consumer finance 129,144 129,025 - 0.0 % 119 0.1 % Home equity and improvement 276,246 275,831 - 0.0 % 415 0.2 % PCD loans 75,063 28,867 11,442 15.2 % 34,754 46.3 % Total loans $ 5,470,548 $ 5,224,228 $ 167,482 3.1 % $ 78,838 1.4 % December 31, 2019 One to four family residential real estate $ 326,144 $ 322,250 $ 415 0.1 % $ 3,479 1.1 % Construction 206,721 205,076 1,645 0.8 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 1,512,359 1,462,065 27,197 1.8 % 23,097 1.5 % Commercial 579,911 548,012 24,162 4.2 % 7,737 1.3 % Consumer finance 37,836 37,816 - 0.0 % 20 0.1 % Home equity and improvement 123,722 123,407 - 0.0 % 315 0.3 % Total loans $ 2,786,693 $ 2,698,626 $ 53,419 1.9 % $ 34,648 1.2 %

COVID-19 Update Premier Financial Corp. ($ in thousands) Deferrals Update 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Commercial loan deferrals $ 46,038 $ 434,554 % of commercial loans 1.2 % 11.4 % % of total loans 0.8 % 7.9 % Retail loan deferrals $ 7,412 $ 48,187 % of retail loans 0.4 % 2.9 % % of total loans 0.1 % 0.9 % Total loan deferrals $ 53,450 $ 482,741 % of total loans 1.0 % 8.8 % Commercial High Sensitivity Portfolio Update As of 12/31/20 As of 9/30/20 Industry % of Total

Loans % Balances

Deferred % Classified

in Subsector % of Total

Loans % Balances

Deferred % Classified

in Subsector Traveler Accommodation 2.8 % 15.0 % 11.6 % 2.8 % 60.7 % 3.9 % Food Service 1.0 % 0.0 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 22.4 % 0.6 % Sub-total 3.8 % 11.0 % 8.6 % 3.7 % 51.0 % 3.1 % Retail Trade and CRE 9.3 % 0.2 % 1.7 % 9.4 % 17.7 % 1.3 % Long-term Care 2.0 % 2.2 % 12.4 % 1.9 % 10.8 % 11.0 % Arts/Entertainment/Recreation 0.4 % 0.0 % 1.9 % 0.4 % 37.8 % 2.5 % Energy 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Total 15.6 % 3.1 % 4.7 % 15.6 % 25.2 % 3.0 % Commercial Loan Deferral Rollforward 9/30/20

Balance New

Deferrals Payoffs/

Changes Return to

Pay(1) 12/31/20

Balance 4Q20

Extensions Interest only 1-3 months $ 12,314 $ - $ (23 ) $ (6,854 ) $ 5,437 $ 5,437 Interest only 4-5 months 26,943 - (60 ) (26,883 ) - - Interest only 6 months 55,196 - 17,060 (45,568 ) 26,688 17,472 Deferred payment 1-90 days 57,262 824 (16,603 ) (31,079 ) 10,404 - Deferred payment 91-179 days 6,497 - (1 ) (6,496 ) - - Deferred payment 180 days 276,342 - (726 ) (272,107 ) 3,509 - Total $ 434,554 $ 824 $ (353 ) $ (388,987 ) $ 46,038 $ 22,909 Commercial Loan Deferral Expirations Update 12/31/20

Balance January $ 15,698 February 5,075 March - April 25,265 May - June - Total $ 46,038

(1) Represents approximately 94.2% of previously disclosed fourth quarter 2020 scheduled expirations.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Premier Financial Corp. Twelve months ended (In thousands, except per share and ratio data) 12/31/20 12/31/19 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) $ 19,485 $ 1,422 $ 2,190 $ 3,711 $ 2,099 $ 11,486 $ 882 Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related charges 3,714 113 460 779 441 2,034 185 Acquisition related charges (after-tax) $ 15,771 $ 1,309 $ 1,730 $ 2,932 $ 1,658 $ 9,452 $ 697 Total non-interest expenses $ 165,170 $ 97,084 $ 41,313 $ 43,563 $ 37,984 $ 42,310 $ 24,721 Less: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) 19,485 1,422 2,190 3,711 2,099 11,486 882 Less: FHLB prepayment charges(1) 1,407 - - 1,407 - - - Core non-interest expenses $ 144,278 $ 95,662 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 $ 23,839 Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) $ 25,949 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 25,949 $ - Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related provision 5,449 - - - - 5,449 - Acquisition related provision (after-tax) $ 20,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 20,500 $ - Provision for credit losses $ 44,250 $ 2,884 $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 45,244 $ 1,123 Less: Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) 25,949 - - - - 25,949 - Core provision for credit losses $ 18,301 $ 2,884 $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 19,295 $ 1,123 Non-interest income $ 80,684 $ 44,956 $ 18,669 $ 25,000 $ 23,015 $ 13,999 $ 11,816 Less: Securities gains (losses) 1,554 24 76 1,480 (2 ) - 13 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) $ 79,130 $ 44,932 $ 18,593 $ 23,520 $ 23,017 $ 13,999 $ 11,803 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 209,023 $ 116,616 $ 55,218 $ 53,530 $ 54,560 $ 45,714 $ 29,730 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 79,130 44,932 18,593 23,520 23,017 13,999 11,803 Total revenues 288,153 161,548 73,811 77,050 77,577 59,713 41,533 Core non-interest expenses $ 144,278 $ 95,662 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 $ 23,839 Core efficiency ratio 50.07 % 59.22 % 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % 57.40 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 79,269 $ 60,637 $ 39,087 $ 31,914 $ 36,360 $ (28,092 ) $ 15,470 Add: Provision for credit losses 44,250 2,884 (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 45,244 1,123 Pre-tax pre-provision income 123,519 63,521 32,323 34,708 39,335 17,152 16,593 Add: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) 19,485 1,422 2,190 3,711 2,099 11,486 882 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 143,004 $ 64,943 $ 34,513 $ 38,419 $ 41,434 $ 28,638 $ 17,475 Average total assets $ 6,592,633 $ 3,283,780 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 Core pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.17 % 1.98 % 1.94 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.15 % 2.02 % Net income (loss) $ 63,077 $ 49,370 $ 30,847 $ 25,655 $ 29,057 $ (22,482 ) $ 12,517 Add: Acquisition related provision (after-tax) 20,500 1,309 - - - 20,500 - Add: Acquisition related charges (after-tax) 15,771 - 1,730 2,932 1,658 9,452 697 Core net income $ 99,348 $ 50,679 $ 32,577 $ 28,587 $ 30,715 $ 7,470 $ 13,214 Diluted shares - Reported 35,949 19,931 37,350 37,334 37,324 31,642 19,895 Add: Dilutive shares for core net income - - - - - 121 - Diluted shares - Core 35,949 19,931 37,350 37,334 37,324 31,763 19,895 Core diluted EPS $ 2.76 $ 2.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.24 $ 0.66 Average total assets $ 6,592,633 $ 3,283,780 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 Core return on average assets 1.51 % 1.54 % 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % 1.53 % Average total equity $ 898,092 $ 406,286 $ 946,223 $ 927,506 $ 932,793 $ 787,519 $ 420,352 Core return on average equity 11.06 % 12.47 % 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % 12.47 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eleven months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Represents prepayment penalties on FHLB early extinguishments funded by gains on securities sales that are excluded from revenues for efficiency ratio calculation.

