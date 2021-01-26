Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

The Notes will be unsecured, pay interest semiannually and be convertible at the option of the holder into shares of the company’s common stock. The Notes will mature in January 2026, unless earlier converted or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The company will not have the right to redeem the Notes prior to maturity, but may be required to repurchase the Notes from holders under certain circumstances.

Two Harbors Investment Corp . (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. The company also expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering first to repurchase a portion of its 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 in privately negotiated or open market transactions, with the balance of the net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include the purchase of the company’s target assets, including Agency RMBS, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets, in each case subject to the company’s investment guidelines and to the extent consistent with maintaining its REIT qualification, the refinancing or repayment of debt, the repurchase or redemption of common and preferred equity securities, and other capital expenditures.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

