Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Merger Distributions

As previously announced, following the transactions, the surviving fund, NEA, is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of February 18, 2021, payable March 1, 2021. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on March 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-merger distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced , the shareholders of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUM) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA). The pre-merger distribution for each fund being acquired is intended to fully distribute the acquired fund’s accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) prior to the reorganization going effective.

The following dates apply to today's pre-merger distribution declarations:

Record Date February 5, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date February 4, 2021 Payable Date March 1, 2021

Per Share Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-Exempt Income Long-Term Capital Gain NUM NYSE Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0266 $.0076 NEA NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0345 -

