 

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Merger Distributions

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-merger distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, the shareholders of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUM) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA). The pre-merger distribution for each fund being acquired is intended to fully distribute the acquired fund’s accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) prior to the reorganization going effective.

As previously announced, following the transactions, the surviving fund, NEA, is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of February 18, 2021, payable March 1, 2021. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on March 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

The following dates apply to today's pre-merger distribution declarations:

Record Date

February 5, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

February 4, 2021

Payable Date

March 1, 2021

     

Per Share Distribution

Ticker

 

Exchange

 

Fund Name

 

Tax-Exempt

Income

 

Long-Term

Capital Gain

NUM

 

NYSE

 

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

 

$.0266

 

$.0076

NEA

 

NYSE

 

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

 

$.0345

 

-

For more information about UNII, each fund and the shareholder-approved reorganizations, please visit www.nuveen.com/CEF or contact:

Advisors:
800-752-8700

Investors:
800-257-8787

Media:
media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1496841PR-E0121X

