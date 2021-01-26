Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole underwriter in connection with the offering, and may offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced that it is commencing a registered public offering of $1,500,000,000 of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Plug Power intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $225,000,000 of additional shares of common stock.

Plug Power intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions.

The securities described are being offered by Plug Power pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about Plug Power and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of Plug Power’s common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such shares, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.