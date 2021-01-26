First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on Jan. 26, 2021, a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable April 5, 2021, to shareholders of record March 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of Feb. 28, 2021.