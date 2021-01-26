 

Global Ship Lease Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 Class A common shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $70.2 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for funding the expansion of the Company’s fleet, general corporate purposes, and working capital. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 Class A common shares.

Following the closing of the offering, the Company has 36,096,196 Class A common shares outstanding.

The Company’s Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSL”.

Jefferies LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers in the offering, and Fearnley Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager.   Clarksons Platou Securities AS acted as an advisor in connection with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. The prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Ship Lease Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Shares LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 Class A common shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 