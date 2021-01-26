Global Ship Lease Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Shares

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 Class A common shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $70.2 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for funding the expansion of the Company’s fleet, general corporate purposes, and working capital. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 Class A common shares.

The Company’s Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSL”.

Jefferies LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers in the offering, and Fearnley Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager. Clarksons Platou Securities AS acted as an advisor in connection with the offering.

