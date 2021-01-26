 

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its common shares as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099 – DIV.

Common Stock CUSIP (91325V108)
Record Date   Payment Date   Total Distribution Per Share   Ordinary Dividend Per Share   Capital Gain Distribution Per Share   Nondividend Distribution Per Share  
3/31/20   4/15/20   $0.15   $0.129966   $0.020034   $0.00  
6/26/20   7/10/20   $0.15   $0.129966   $0.020034   $0.00  
9/18/20   10/2/20   $0.15   $0.129966   $0.020034   $0.00  
12/15/20(1)   1/4/21   $0.15   $0.129966   $0.020034   $0.00  
    Total   $0.60   $0.5199   $0.0801   $0.00  

Ordinary dividend per share is non-qualified dividend income.   The Ordinary Dividend Per Share will also be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, as Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that stockholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.  Stockholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

(1) Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 857(b)(9), if you were a stockholder of record as of December 15, 2020, your dividend payment of $0.15 per share received in January 2021 was reported on Form 1099-DIV for the 2020 taxable year for federal income tax purposes.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com 




Uniti Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
CORRECTION - Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
20.01.21
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Amendments to its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer and Solicitation of Consents Relating to its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023
20.01.21
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
19.01.21
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer and Solicitation of Consents Relating to its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023
19.01.21
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes
30.12.20
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference