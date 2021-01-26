First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

BancShares remains in a strong capital and liquidity position providing stability in navigating the COVID-19 crisis. Our leadership team continues to work to identify and enact appropriate measures in an effort to protect the welfare of our employees and soundness of the organization, while continuing to support our customers. Our branches have re-opened with enhanced safety protocols and our corporate locations remain at limited occupancy due to current virus trends.

Through December 31, 2020, over 97% of all COVID-19 related loan extensions have begun repayment. Delinquency trends among loans entering repayment are in line with the remainder of the portfolio. We have not seen significant declines in overall credit quality, though the impacts of the SBA-PPP and payment extensions could be delaying signs of credit deterioration.

During 2020, BancShares originated over 23,000 SBA-PPP loans, with outstanding aggregate loan balances of $2.41 billion at December 31, 2020. We collected $117.2 million in SBA-PPP related loan fees per the program terms. These fees were deferred and are being recognized in interest income over the life of the respective loans. As of December 31, 2020, remaining deferred fees were $41.1 million.

We began accepting and processing applications for forgiveness during the third quarter of 2020 and have received over 6,500 forgiveness decisions from the SBA to date, representing over $900 million in forgiveness payments. The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 was signed into law during the fourth quarter of 2020 and contained provisions for new funding of SBA-PPP loans. We have begun accepting applications for this round of funding beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

Strong Liquidity and Capital Position

We continue to maintain a strong level of liquidity. As of December 31, 2020, liquid assets (available cash, overnight investments and unencumbered available for sale securities) totaled approximately $9.63 billion, representing 19.8% of consolidated assets.

In addition to liquid assets, we had contingent sources of liquidity totaling approximately $11.90 billion in the form of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing capacity, Federal Reserve Discount Window availability, fed funds lines and a committed line of credit as of December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, BancShares’ regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of Basel III capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.6%, a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.6%, a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.9% and a capital conservation buffer of 5.6%, more than twice the required level of 2.5%.

RECENT MERGER ACTIVITY

On October 15, 2020, BancShares announced a definitive merger agreement with CIT Group Inc. (“CIT”) through which the companies plan to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The transaction is anticipated to close during the first half of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $358.7 million, an increase of $31.6 million, or 9.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to an increase in interest earned on loans, driven by SBA-PPP loans and organic loan growth and lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by declines in yields on interest-earning assets and increased borrowings. SBA-PPP loans contributed $42.2 million in interest and fee income during the quarter. The taxable-equivalent NIM was 3.02% during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 57 basis points from 3.59% for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The margin decline was primarily due to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decline in rates paid on deposits and borrowings. The taxable-equivalent NIM declined 4 basis points from 3.06% in the linked quarter primarily related to a decline in yield on investment securities, partially offset by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.39 billion, an increase of $76.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period of 2019. The change was primarily due to SBA-PPP loans and organic loan growth coupled with lower rates paid on deposits and borrowings. This was partially offset by declines in the yield on interest-earning assets and higher deposit and borrowing balances. SBA-PPP loans contributed $90.1 million in interest and fee income during 2020. The taxable equivalent NIM decreased 57 basis points to 3.17% compared to 3.74% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decline in yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in total borrowings, partially offset by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision expense was $5.4 million and $58.4 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $7.7 million and $31.4 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in the twelve-month period was primarily COVID-19 related as loss estimates consider the potential impact of slower economic activity and elevated unemployment, as well as potential mitigants due to government stimulus and loan accommodations. The year-to-date provision expense includes $36.1 million of reserve build for credit losses specifically related to the potential impacts of COVID-19. The decrease in provision for the three-month period was due to limited movement in credit quality metrics and continued low net charge-offs.

Total net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $5.0 million, a decrease from $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a lower volume of charge-offs and increased recoveries. Net charge-offs were $22.4 million and $30.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The net charge-off ratio was 0.06% and 0.07% for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 0.14% and 0.11% for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of SBA-PPP loans on average loan balances, the net charge-off ratio was 0.07% and 0.08% for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $126.8 million compared to $104.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.4 million, or 21.4%. Fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities increased by a combined $16.8 million. Mortgage income increased by $6.5 million due to increased production and sales resulting from lower mortgage interest rates. Wealth income increased $3.2 million driven by an increase in transaction volume and assets under management. Service charges on deposits declined $4.3 million due to lower transaction volumes related to COVID-19 stimulus.

Noninterest income for 2020 was $476.8 million compared to $415.9 million for 2019, an increase of $60.9 million, or 14.6%. Fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities increased by a combined $61.9 million. Mortgage income increased by $18.5 million due to increased production and sales resulting from lower mortgage interest rates. Service charges on deposits declined $17.5 million due to lower transaction volumes related to COVID-19 stimulus.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $305.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $13.1 million, or 4.5%, increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was largely driven by an $8.7 million increase in personnel expenses primarily from acquisitions and merit increases. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $5.0 million primarily driven by sanitation and cleaning expenses due to COVID-19 and repairs in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $1.19 billion for 2020, an $84.9 million, or 7.7% increase compared to 2019. The increase was largely driven by a $50.7 million increase in personnel expenses as a result of merit increases and acquisitions, a $15.2 million increase in processing fees paid to third parties reflecting continued investment in digital and technological capabilities and an $8.2 million increase in pension expense as a result of a decline in the discount rate.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 21.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. For fiscal years 2020 and 2019, the effective tax rate was 20.4% and 22.7%, respectively.

The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were favorably impacted by $3.5 million and $13.9 million, respectively, due to BancShares’ decision to utilize an allowable alternative for computing its 2020 federal income tax liability. Without this alternative, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 23.0% and 22.7% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowable alternative provides BancShares the ability to use the federal income tax rate for certain current year deductible amounts related to prior year FDIC-assisted acquisitions that was applicable when these amounts were originally subjected to tax.

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

At December 31, 2020, loans totaled $32.79 billion, an increase of $3.91 billion since December 31, 2019. Of this growth, $2.41 billion was related to SBA-PPP loans. Excluding SBA-PPP loans and loans from acquisitions, total loans increased $1.40 billion since December 31, 2019, or by 4.9%.

At December 31, 2020, deposits totaled $43.43 billion, an increase of $9.00 billion since December 31, 2019. This growth includes estimated deposits of $0.93 billion related to the SBA-PPP and deposits from acquisitions of $203.2 million. Excluding the impact of these deposits, total deposits increased $7.87 billion since December 31, 2019, or by 22.9%.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The ACL was $224.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $225.1 million at December 31, 2019. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2019. The reduction was due primarily to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss model (“CECL”), resulting in a $37.9 million reduction in the ACL, with a majority of the decrease offset by a reserve build of $36.1 million due to an increase in potential loan losses related to the impact of COVID-19. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, which have no associated ACL, the ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.74% as of December 31, 2020.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonperforming assets, including nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $242.4 million, or 0.74% of total loans and other real estate owned at December 31, 2020, compared to $168.3 million or 0.58% at December 31, 2019. Contributing to the increase was the adoption of CECL, which moved loans from performing purchased credit impaired pools into nonaccrual status, and represents $24.9 million of nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

During the fourth quarter of 2020, BancShares did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock compared to a total of 254,510 shares of Class A common stock for $125.0 million at an average cost per share of $490.96 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, BancShares repurchased 813,090 shares of Class A common stock for $333.8 million at an average cost per share of $410.48 compared to 998,910 shares of Class A common stock for $450.8 million at an average cost per share of $451.33 for year ended December 31, 2019. All Class A common stock repurchases completed in 2020 and 2019 were consummated under previously approved authorizations. Following the expiration of our latest share repurchase authorization on July 31, 2020, share repurchase activity was suspended.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data; unaudited)



Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 2020 2019 SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 376,876 $ 374,334 $ 354,048 $ 1,484,026 $ 1,404,011 Interest expense 18,160 20,675 26,924 95,857 92,642 Net interest income 358,716 353,659 327,124 1,388,169 1,311,369 Provision for credit losses 5,403 4,042 7,727 58,352 31,441 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 353,313 349,617 319,397 1,329,817 1,279,928 Noninterest income 126,765 120,572 104,393 476,750 415,861 Noninterest expense 305,373 291,662 292,262 1,188,685 1,103,741 Income before income taxes 174,705 178,527 131,528 617,882 592,048 Income taxes 36,621 35,843 29,654 126,159 134,677 Net income $ 138,084 $ 142,684 $ 101,874 $ 491,723 $ 457,371 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,636 4,636 — 14,062 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 133,448 $ 138,048 $ 101,874 $ 477,661 $ 457,371 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 359,370 $ 354,256 $ 328,045 $ 1,390,765 $ 1,314,940 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income $ 13.59 $ 14.03 $ 9.55 $ 47.50 $ 41.05 Cash dividends on common shares 0.47 0.40 0.40 1.67 1.60 Book value at period-end 396.21 380.43 337.38 396.21 337.38 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 362,048 $ 352,419 $ 376,719 $ 362,048 $ 376,719 Overnight investments 4,347,336 3,137,945 1,107,844 4,347,336 1,107,844 Investment securities 9,922,905 9,860,594 7,173,003 9,922,905 7,173,003 Loans and leases 32,791,975 32,845,144 28,881,496 32,791,975 28,881,496 Less allowance for credit losses (224,314 ) (223,936 ) (225,141 ) (224,314 ) (225,141 ) Other assets 2,757,730 2,694,707 2,510,575 2,757,730 2,510,575 Total assets $ 49,957,680 $ 48,666,873 $ 39,824,496 $ 49,957,680 $ 39,824,496 Deposits $ 43,431,609 $ 42,250,606 $ 34,431,236 $ 43,431,609 $ 34,431,236 Other liabilities 2,296,803 2,341,853 1,807,076 2,296,803 1,807,076 Shareholders’ equity 4,229,268 4,074,414 3,586,184 4,229,268 3,586,184 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,957,680 $ 48,666,873 $ 39,824,496 $ 49,957,680 $ 39,824,496 SELECTED PERIOD AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 49,557,803 $ 48,262,155 $ 38,326,641 $ 46,021,438 $ 37,161,719 Investment securities 9,889,124 9,930,197 7,120,023 9,054,933 6,919,069 Loans and leases 32,964,390 32,694,996 27,508,062 31,605,090 26,656,048 Interest-earning assets 46,922,823 45,617,376 36,032,680 43,351,119 34,866,734 Deposits 43,123,312 41,905,844 33,295,141 39,746,616 32,218,536 Interest-bearing liabilities 26,401,222 25,591,707 20,958,943 24,894,309 20,394,815 Common shareholders' equity 3,786,158 3,679,138 3,570,872 3,684,889 3,551,781 Shareholders' equity $ 4,126,095 $ 4,019,075 $ 3,570,872 $ 3,954,007 $ 3,551,781 Common shares outstanding 9,816,405 9,836,629 10,708,084 10,056,654 11,141,069 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.23 % Annualized return on average equity 14.02 14.93 11.32 12.96 12.88 Net yield on interest-earning assets (taxable equivalent) 3.02 3.06 3.59 3.17 3.74 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.6 11.5 10.9 11.6 10.9 Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.6 10.4 10.9 10.6 10.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.8 13.7 12.1 13.8 12.1 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.9 7.8 8.8 7.9 8.8





ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY DISCLOSURES Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 2020 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1) ACL at beginning of period $ 223,936 $ 222,450 $ 226,825 $ 225,141 $ 223,712 Adoption of ASC 326 — — — (37,924 ) — Initial PCD allowance on new acquisitions(2) — — — 1,193 — Provision for credit losses 5,403 4,042 7,727 58,352 31,441 Net charge-offs of loans and leases: Charge-offs (9,848 ) (8,932 ) (12,624 ) (45,105 ) (43,027 ) Recoveries 4,823 6,376 3,213 22,657 13,015 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (5,025 ) (2,556 ) (9,411 ) (22,448 ) (30,012 ) ACL at end of period $ 224,314 $ 223,936 $ 225,141 $ 224,314 $ 225,141 ACL at end of period allocated to: PCD $ 23,987 $ 25,127 $ 7,536 $ 23,987 $ 7,536 Non-PCD 200,327 198,809 217,605 200,327 217,605 ACL at end of period $ 224,314 $ 223,936 $ 225,141 $ 224,314 $ 225,141 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 12,814 $ 13,971 $ 1,055 $ 12,814 $ 1,055 SELECTED LOAN DATA Average loans and leases: PCD $ 479,302 $ 512,559 $ 495,783 $ 517,121 $ 537,131 Non-PCD 32,374,204 32,065,084 26,937,524 30,990,135 26,058,370 Loans and leases at period-end: PCD 462,882 495,878 558,716 462,882 558,716 Non-PCD 32,329,093 32,349,266 28,322,780 32,329,093 28,322,780 RISK ELEMENTS Nonaccrual loans and leases(3) $ 191,483 $ 186,454 $ 121,689 $ 191,483 $ 121,689 Other real estate owned 50,890 52,789 46,591 50,890 46,591 Total nonperforming assets $ 242,373 $ 239,243 $ 168,280 $ 242,373 $ 168,280 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due(3) $ 5,862 $ 3,587 $ 27,548 $ 5,862 $ 27,548 RATIOS Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.11 % ACL to total loans and leases(4): PCD 5.18 5.07 1.35 5.18 1.35 Non-PCD 0.62 0.61 0.77 0.62 0.77 Total 0.68 0.68 0.78 0.68 0.78 Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases and other real estate owned 0.74 0.73 0.58 0.74 0.58

(1) BancShares recorded no ACL on investment securities as part of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2020, September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2020.

(2) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2020, the concept of purchased credit impaired loans under ASC 310-30 was eliminated. Loans and leases determined at the date of acquisition, to have experienced more than insignificant credit quality since origination are accounted for under the guidance in ASC Topic 326-20, Credit Losses as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) assets. PCD loans and leases are recorded at fair value at the date of acquisition with an initial reserve recorded directly to the allowance for credit losses. Provision is recorded if there is additional credit deterioration after the acquisition date. Non-PCD loans include originated and purchased non-credit deteriorated loans. Loans previously classified as PCI were determined to be PCD.

(3) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, we dissolved pooling of PCI loans allowed under ASC 310-30. This increased the amount of nonaccrual loans as those nonaccrual loans within performing PCI pools were previously excluded from reporting. As of January 1, 2020, there were $47.0 million of nonaccrual loans released from performing PCI pools including $24.2 million of loans that were greater than 90 days past due. Of these nonaccrual loans, $24.9 million were outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

(4) Loans originated in relation to the SBA-PPP do not have a recorded ACL. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.67% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.74%.

AVERAGE BALANCE AND NET INTEREST MARGIN SUMMARY Three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans and leases (1) $ 32,964,390 $ 345,300 4.12 % $ 32,694,996 $ 336,934 4.06 % $ 27,508,062 $ 308,832 4.42 % Investment securities: U.S. Treasury 526,072 250 0.19 695,419 497 0.28 595,515 3,706 2.47 Government agency 695,757 1,574 0.90 587,377 1,335 0.91 659,857 4,224 2.56 Mortgage-backed securities 7,981,834 21,130 1.06 8,047,247 28,236 1.40 5,563,653 29,964 2.15 Corporate bonds 591,780 7,657 5.18 489,602 6,433 5.26 172,424 2,165 5.02 Other investments 93,681 600 2.55 110,552 739 2.66 128,574 653 2.02 Total investment securities 9,889,124 31,211 1.26 9,930,197 37,240 1.50 7,120,023 40,712 2.29 Overnight investments 4,069,309 1,019 0.10 2,992,183 757 0.10 1,404,595 5,425 1.53 Total interest-earning assets $ 46,922,823 $ 377,530 3.17 $ 45,617,376 $ 374,931 3.24 $ 36,032,680 $ 354,969 3.89 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Checking with interest $ 9,688,744 $ 1,533 0.06 % $ 9,239,838 $ 1,369 0.06 % $ 7,608,857 $ 1,561 0.08 % Savings 3,230,625 306 0.04 3,070,619 314 0.04 2,596,608 439 0.07 Money market accounts 8,529,816 3,242 0.15 8,108,832 3,634 0.18 6,248,735 7,066 0.45 Time deposits 3,017,044 5,976 0.79 3,205,850 8,151 1.01 3,513,432 13,367 1.51 Total interest-bearing deposits 24,466,229 11,057 0.18 23,625,139 13,468 0.23 19,967,632 22,433 0.45 Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 684,311 374 0.22 710,237 395 0.22 495,804 479 0.38 Other short-term borrowings — — — — — — 28,284 190 2.63 Long-term borrowings 1,250,682 6,729 2.13 1,256,331 6,812 2.15 467,223 3,822 3.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,401,222 $ 18,160 0.27 $ 25,591,707 $ 20,675 0.32 $ 20,958,943 $ 26,924 0.51 Interest rate spread 2.90 % 2.92 % 3.38 % Net interest income and net yield on interest-earning assets $ 359,370 3.02 % $ 354,256 3.06 % $ 328,045 3.59 %

(1) Loans and leases include PCD and non-PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Yields related to loans, leases and securities exempt from both federal and state income taxes, federal income taxes only, or state income taxes only are stated on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming statutory federal income tax rates of 21.0%, as well as state income tax rates of 3.4% for all periods presented. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $654 thousand, $597 thousand and $921 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.